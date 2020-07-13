Did You Know There’s a Mercedes-Benz App to Tell You If You're Worthy of an EV?

Seeing how its electric EQC SUV is not exactly performing according to expectations, Mercedes-Bens seems at a loss when it comes to what to do next. The slow sale figures of the nameplate will of course not change the carmaker’s plans for electrification, but are enough to make it want to do more, including by increasing chatter about the EQ brand.
For example, did you know that Mercedes has a smartphone app meant to determine whether you are ready to make the switch from an ICE car to an EV or PHEV? It’s called EQ Ready App, and has been on the market for the past three years.
The app is meant to give users an idea of the challenges they are likely to face while driving these types of cars. When given access, it analyzes individual driving behavior, calculate routes (including the energy requirements and individual consumption), and displays the charging points available along the way.
In short, you get the full EV experience, without actually having to drive such a car.
Mercedes announced a new version of the app this week, one that includes a so-called 7-day challenge. For an entire week, the app analyses a wealth of data, and at the end comes with a recommendation as to whether you are better suited to a plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle.
Judging by the data collected so far (the app has been used 1.6 million times), it’s clear that things don’t look to bright for the EQC. 90 percent of the trips made by the app’s users are under 50 km (31 miles) - that’s the full electric range of most plug-ins today, and kind of makes buying an EV like the EQC an overkill.
The EQ Ready App is only available on the App Store, you can download it at this link.
