2021 Husqvarna FS 450 Features A Selection of Discrete Refinements

Sure, the FS 450 is a spectacular two-wheeler, but it’s about to get even better. 7 photos SOHC powerplant, with a respectable displacement of 449cc and a total of four valves. This liquid-cooled monstrosity prides itself with a delightful compression ratio of 12.7:1, as well as a selection of top-grade Keihin components.



At optimal revs, FS 450’s four-stroke engine is perfectly capable of delivering as much as 63 hp. This fiendish force is channeled to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed Pankl Racing Systems transmission. A central double cradle chromoly frame is tasked with hugging the powertrain units, accompanied by a carbon fiber composite subframe that supports the bike’s saddle.



Up front, the entire structure rests on a pair of fully-adjustable 48 mm (1.9 inches) WP XACT inverted forks with AER springs - a setup that permits up to 11.2 inches (285 mm) of travel. On the opposite end, suspension duties are handled by a single WP XACT shock absorber, which allows 10.5 inches (266 mm) of rear wheel travel.



Stopping power is taken care of by a 310 mm (12.2 inches) disc and a radially mounted Brembo four-piston caliper at the front, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor and a one-piston floating caliper at the rear. The whole thing has a dry weight of just 227 lbs (103 kg) and its wheelbase measures 58.1 inches (1,475 mm). It crawls on a set of multi-spoked Alpina 17-inch wheels, enveloped in Bridgestone tires.



All things considered, these upgrades will offer significant improvements in the areas of handling and traction. To top it all off, the manufacturer reduced FS 450’s wheelbase by 7 mm (0.28 inches) and equipped a fresh saddle that promises to boost the rider’s comfort.



