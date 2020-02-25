2020 Husqvarna Vitpilen, Svartpilen - Return of the Single-Cylinder Cafe Racers

kW

The new bikes look awesome, having a futuristic look while maintaining the retro flavor of the cafe racers from back in the day.The main difference between the Vitpilen and Svartpilen is that the Vitpilen comes with more cafe racer-oriented handlebars, which are positioned lower than on a classic naked or a roadster bike. Other than that, the frames do not differ between the same engine-sized models.The 701 model has a single-cylinder 692 cc engine developing 75 hp (56) and 52 lb-ft (72 Nm) of torque, which is enough from a cafe racer standpoint. Considering the weight without fuel is around 158 kg (348 lb) for the Vitpilen and 161 kg (354 lb) for the Svartpilen it should be a nimble and easy-to-control bike. Also, the new 701 cc range has adjustable suspension, which may make the bike comfier, or sportier, depending on the rider's choice.The 401 model, also powered by a single-cylinder engine, only has 373 cc, with 44 hp (33 kW) and 27 lb-ft (37 Nm) of torque. Although the power is lower, the bike is considerably lighter than the 701 version, weighing about 151 kg (332 lb). This should make it a perfect commuter city bike, as it checks all the right boxes: being light, low power so it is easier to ride even in the rain, and low fuel consumption. Husqvarna did not provide any number on this topic, but it promises that the 401 model will sip fuel less than the 701, which makes sense.The adjustable suspension is not fitted on the 401 model, however Husqvarna claims it will have a “high-performance” WP Apex suspension. And also an extended bolt-on sub-frame for increased pillion comfort.The wheel size on three of the models will be 17” front and rear, with the exception of the Svartpilen 701, which has 18” front and 17” rear. Both the 401 and 701 models will have LED headlights and tail lights, which is a standard nowadays, and “striking new graphics, trim and paint finish”.