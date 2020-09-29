2020 Nissan Frontier Gets NISMO Off-Road Parts

Updated for 2020 before Nissan redesigns the pickup from the ground up, the Frontier doesn’t have any equivalent trim level to the Colorado ZR2. This fall, however, the Japanese automaker will roll out a new line of off-road parts that includes a high-performance suspension upgrade.
Specifically tuned for heavier tires and the additional weight of overlanding equipment, the NISMO performance suspension includes monotube shocks with digressive valving. More wheel travel and a 2.0-inch lift are also worthy of mentioning, but pricing isn’t known for the time being.
Moving on to the NISMO off-road bumper, this bad boy is constructed from high-tensile steel and finished with a powder coat. Tipping the scales at 105 pounds (48 kilograms), this piece of hardware also boasts two attachment points for recovery shackles as well as auxiliary lights. Obviously enough, Nissan has also engineered the bumper with a winch in mind.
NISMO off-road wheels rated for 1,950 pounds (885 kilograms) will be offered as well. In addition to the branding on the lip and center cap, the 17- by 7.5-inch wheels come exclusively in Axis Gray. Last, but certainly not least, Rigid Industries has partnered with Nissan for a line of LED auxiliary lights such as driving lamps with aluminum housings and an output of 8,600 lumens.
“These new NISMO off-road parts, created by people who deeply understand trucks and the desire for ultimate off-road performance, will elevate Frontier to a new level of capability,” said Michael Soutter. The vice president of Nissan Aftersales in the United States doesn’t appear to understand how far behind the Frontier is, though, especially when it comes down to sales figures.
Last year, for example, the mid-size workhorse sold 72,369 examples in the United States of America. The ever-popular Toyota Tacoma – which is available with way more off-road accessories – moved 248,801 units.
Fret not, however, because Nissan is going to try a little harder next year with the all-new Frontier. Spied recently with camouflage from head to toe, the next generation will feature the same nine-speed automatic transmission and free-breathing V6 with 310 horsepower as the outgoing model.
