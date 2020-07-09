All-New 2021 Nissan Frontier Makes Spyshots Debut in Full Camo

The Nissan Frontier, perhaps the oldest new truck you can buy in America today. It's got a shape exactly like a Pathfinder from 2004 and is about to receive a full makeover for the 2021 model year. These are the first spyshots of the all-new model.
Now, the factory probably won't be ready to make this updated model until next year. But we know we should call this a 2021 Frontier and not a 2022 model by the big teaser video they showed in May.
Like the new 400Z sports car, the 2021 Frontier was presented back then as a simple silhouette with its LED lights gazing through the darkness. But even though the segment is becoming quite competitive, Nissan doesn't appear to be making major changes.
While most of the new Nissan crossovers that are coming out (like the Rogue) have the front end design of an alien queen, the Frontier is still relatively boxy and simple. But there's a reason for that.
Truck prices have been getting out-of-control, and you can easily go over $60,000 these days. But a practical Frontier can still be ordered from around $20,000. That's subcompact car money for a lot of metal.
We expect the all-new model will be noticeably more expensive, as features like manual locks just don't cut it in today's market. Also, the cheap 5-speed manual gearbox might give way to a 9-speed automatic available right across the range.
Nissan has already confirmed the engine for its smaller pickup. It's a 3.8-liter V6 that they already added to the last model year of the older generation. It's rated at 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft (381 Nm) of torque. Before that, the pickup came with a 4.0-liter V6 rated at just 261 hp.
As we've mentioned already, the segment is getting very competitive. You've got a new Chevy Colorado on the way, the super-cool Jeep Gladiator and Toyota's Tacoma. It will be interesting to see how Nissan adds its convenience features without ruining its price advantage.
Like the new 400Z sports car, the 2021 Frontier was presented back then as a simple silhouette with its LED lights gazing through the darkness. But even though the segment is becoming quite competitive, Nissan doesn't appear to be making major changes.
While most of the new Nissan crossovers that are coming out (like the Rogue) have the front end design of an alien queen, the Frontier is still relatively boxy and simple. But there's a reason for that.
Truck prices have been getting out-of-control, and you can easily go over $60,000 these days. But a practical Frontier can still be ordered from around $20,000. That's subcompact car money for a lot of metal.
We expect the all-new model will be noticeably more expensive, as features like manual locks just don't cut it in today's market. Also, the cheap 5-speed manual gearbox might give way to a 9-speed automatic available right across the range.
Nissan has already confirmed the engine for its smaller pickup. It's a 3.8-liter V6 that they already added to the last model year of the older generation. It's rated at 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft (381 Nm) of torque. Before that, the pickup came with a 4.0-liter V6 rated at just 261 hp.
As we've mentioned already, the segment is getting very competitive. You've got a new Chevy Colorado on the way, the super-cool Jeep Gladiator and Toyota's Tacoma. It will be interesting to see how Nissan adds its convenience features without ruining its price advantage.