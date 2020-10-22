1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Rolling Chassis Is an Eleanor Clone in the Making

Since we’re being obsessively told to avoid face to face interactions and stay at home for as long as possible because of obvious reasons, there’s clearly no better way for a car aficionado to follow these recommendations than buy a project car and get it ready for action when this nightmare comes to an end.
And what you’re looking at here is one of the best project cars we’ve seen in the last few months, though we must warn from the very beginning it’s not a thing that everybody can bring back to the road.
This project is supposed to bring us an Eleanor clone, and it all started from an original 1967 Mustang that received a series of modifications so that the chassis is now ready to handle an insane amount of power. Or at least, that’s what the owner claims, who explains that it can fit any engine like a 32-valve Cobra or an older 428ci unit.
“The 1st gen Mustang stock front cross member (K-member) is a flimsy unit, so that was replaced with a custom made cross-braced cross member. The shock towers were also narrowed and strengthened. You don’t have to cut out the shock towers anymore to run a Mustang II suspension, which doesn’t have enough shock travel. After all, it’s 70’ technology,” they say.
Needless to say, you won’t be getting any glass, interior, or hood parts, but on the other hand, the chassis does come with the wheels you can see in the photos. If you’re not interested in them, the price drops by $2,000.
The suspension has already been installed, so on the front, you get MacPherson style struts with Maximum Performance coilover tubular A-arms and Delrin bushings. On the rear, the project car comes with an independent suspension borrowed from a 2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra.
There’s no rust on it, and plenty of work for strengthening the chassis has already been made, so theoretically, it’s up to you to complete the next phase of the project.
The chassis is being sold online for $24,000, and you can check it out live in Glendale, California.
