Widebody 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Sports a New Fully Built 347, Looks Tempting

There are plenty of classic Mustangs out there, but here’s one that’s definitely worth a look from every enthusiast out there who’s in the market looking for a project car. 25 photos



Or at least, that’s what the owner claims, as they are now selling the car as part of an online auction that’s getting quite a lot of attention these days.



Without a doubt, the engine is one of the parts that make most people check out the auction. And the good news is that while it’s a new unit, most of the work has already been done, so despite this



“The engine is a 347 Stroker with fuel injection and is a beast, there is over $13k in the engine alone. It has forged heads and rods, trickflow twisted wedge heads, trickflow roller rockers, ported GT-40 Intake, BBK throttle body, BBK cold air intake, Weiand water pump, hooker shorty headers, Aluminum Flywheel, Cantor rear sump oil pan, trickflow fuel rails and regulator, dual WALBRO 250lph fuel pumps, larger fuel lines and fittings, composite fuel cell, full MSD ignition and 3 row aluminum radiator with 4 speed toploader with new dual friction clutch,” the owner



The wide body kit does look pretty cool, and the paint seems to be in a good condition, though someone who wants this Mustang to be in tip-top shape might choose to go for a full repaint. The body overall is very solid, according to the listing, so theoretically, only a few minor improvements would be required here too.



As for the interior, most parts are still in the car, but just like everything else, just a few minor touches here and there would bring everything back to mint condition. The seats, for example, would require just small fixes, as there’s a small rip on the driver side.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.