This 1970 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Looks Like a Total Wreck, Still Lovable

Ford Mustang fans, you’d better not check out the photo gallery in this article. Because what you’re about to see is a ’70 Shelby GT500 that’s a bucket of rust, to say the least, but which some people seem to be ready to bring back to the road.
The Mustang GT500, which according to the current owner has been sitting for over 40 years (and you can easily tell this is true by the way the car looks right now), has just 38,000 miles (61,155 km) on the clock, which is something that’s pretty hard to find on a model manufactured in 1970.
According to the Marti report, this was a 2-door fastback powered by a 428 Cobra Jet V8 engine. It was manufactured at the Dearborn plant and left the factory in the Grabber Blue finish. The Mustang was equipped with Goodyear tires, a sport deck rear seat, power front disc brakes, power steering, and an AM radio. All of them are supposed to be on the car, though judging from the photos here, you shouldn’t expect them to still work.
But at the same time, this Mustang is reportedly quite rare too. It was one of just 55 that came with the said finish in 1970, and more importantly, one of just 35 that came with this paint in trim code. The Marti report indicates that Ford manufactured only 171 other Mustangs with the same engine and transmission, and there’s obviously a chance many of them are no longer around.
So despite the totally awful condition that we can all see on the car, this Mustang might actually be worth a chance. And we’re not the only ones who think so, as the eBay auction where the car is being sold has already received several bids, further increasing its price.
If you want to join the digital race for this Mustang, you should know the highest bid is currently over $26,100, and the car is parked in California for anyone who wants to check it out live.
According to the Marti report, this was a 2-door fastback powered by a 428 Cobra Jet V8 engine. It was manufactured at the Dearborn plant and left the factory in the Grabber Blue finish. The Mustang was equipped with Goodyear tires, a sport deck rear seat, power front disc brakes, power steering, and an AM radio. All of them are supposed to be on the car, though judging from the photos here, you shouldn’t expect them to still work.
But at the same time, this Mustang is reportedly quite rare too. It was one of just 55 that came with the said finish in 1970, and more importantly, one of just 35 that came with this paint in trim code. The Marti report indicates that Ford manufactured only 171 other Mustangs with the same engine and transmission, and there’s obviously a chance many of them are no longer around.
So despite the totally awful condition that we can all see on the car, this Mustang might actually be worth a chance. And we’re not the only ones who think so, as the eBay auction where the car is being sold has already received several bids, further increasing its price.
If you want to join the digital race for this Mustang, you should know the highest bid is currently over $26,100, and the car is parked in California for anyone who wants to check it out live.