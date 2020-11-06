WP Suspension Unleashes XPLOR Pro 6500 Closed Cartridge Kit

The Famed Lada, Redesigned and Geared Toward Autonomous Mobility for 2050

We’d certainly like to hear your thoughts on how this thing performs, once you’ve had the chance to give it a shot! When tackling a challenging stretch of terrain, having your bike equipped with top-shelf suspension components is next to vital. Thankfully, there’s absolutely no shortage of high-performance items on today’s market, and these modules offer a level of versatility that was virtually unheard of during the previous century. Sure enough, technology continues to evolve at an accelerated pace, leading manufacturers to develop fresh products that’ll raise the industry’s standards in just about any area.One such producer goes by the name of WP Suspension. Needless to say, this firm is a force to be reckoned with on the off-road segment, boasting close ties with the likes of KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas. A few days ago, WP announced that their newest XPLOR Pro 6500 closed cartridge kit would be available for a selection of two-wheeled beasts from the aforementioned manufacturers’ lineups.The company’s state-of-the-art closed cartridge technology features pressurized compartments that’ll maintain a constant damping rate, besides doing a neat job at preventing any damping losses over time. Not only are these bad boys extremely efficient, they also bring about a couple of tasty setups that enable the rider to adjust preload and compression for optimal behavior on all terrain types. These settings can be modified on the fly by means of an adjuster located at the bottom of the fork leg, as well as a similar counterpart found at the top.In terms of KTM ’s machines, WP’s XPLOR Pro 6500 package will be suitable for the 150, 250 and 300 WC-W models produced from 2017 onward, while the 350 and 500 XCF-W variants will also get to enjoy this new piece of equipment. Furthermore, the closed cartridge goodness will be compatible with as many as four EXC-F entities (MY ‘17 or later), namely the 250, 350, 450 and 500.If you happen to own a TE (150, 250 and 300) or FE (250, 350, 450 and 501) from Husqvarna ’s range, or perhaps a 2021 GasGas 300 EC, the XPLOR Pro will have you covered. At the time of this publication, the web doesn’t offer any details on pricing, so we’d encourage you to visit WP Suspension’s official site and reach out to an authorized dealer for more information.We’d certainly like to hear your thoughts on how this thing performs, once you’ve had the chance to give it a shot!