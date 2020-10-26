Horseback Riding Gets an Upgrade with Internal Combustion

Husqvarna’s 2021 TE 300i & FE 350 Rockstar Editions Are Ready to Get Dirty

Here’s something your inner enduro racer will dig! 7 photos



These include the upcoming



The bikes in question are none other than TE 300i and the ferocious FE 350. Besides the obvious Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics, these bad boys come equipped with a selection of competition-oriented enhancements that’ll have your ride perform like a superstar.



For starters, you will find brake disc guards, Supersprox rear sprockets and a pair of top-grade Michelin Enduro tires, as well as CNC-machined triple clamps, robust powder-coated frames and a set of ODI grips worn by the handlebars. Each and every one of these drool-worthy items are standard features on both creatures.



Husky’s 2021 TE 300i is put in motion by a two-stroke single-cylinder powerplant, with a displacement of 293cc. The engine feeds its force to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are handled by WP XPLOR inverted forks at the front, along with a single WP XACT shock absorber on the opposite end.



The 2021 FE 350 brings about a four-stroke single-cylinder engine that prides itself with a compression ratio of 13.5:1 and a displacement of 350cc. Husqvarna’s FE 350 hosts an identical suspension setup as that of a TE 300i, while stopping power is taken care of by a 260 mm (10.24 inches) disc up front and a 220 mm (8.66 inches) brake rotor at the rear.



