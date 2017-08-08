Hennessey's HPE850 Shelby GT350R Mustang Brutalizes The Dyno With 787 RWHP

The HPE850 isn’t your average tuning job for the GT350R Mustang
. It’s a no-holds-barred upgrade that pushes the flat-plane crank Voodoo V8 to a stratospheric 858 horsepower at 7,800 rpm and 707 pound-feet of torque. At the Michelin-wrapped rear wheels, however, things get even more interesting.
The white-painted HPE850 Shelby GT350R in the following clip serves as the perfect case in point. Not only does the 5.2-liter engine sound like it’s fueled by raging bees, but most of the goodies it packs reach the rear axle with unruly fury. The dyno graph
reveals the extent of the supercharged pony.
With 787 rear-wheel horsepower at 7,950 rpm, you can bet your sweet bippy this Shelby GT350R eats Hellcats for breakfast. In real-world driving scenarios, it also appears to be capable of giving the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon a run for its money. More interestingly, Hennessey
highlights that this particular example of the full-on HPE850 develops “over 900 hp at the motor.”
“Some of the other 350Rs we have upgraded don't make quite as much power,”
comments the Texas-based tuning shop. “We will keep it as an HPE850 although that power level is probably conservative.”
The secret to the additional 311 RWHP and 193 rear-wheel lb-ft on Shell
V-Power 93 octane comes in the form of a 2.9-liter supercharger and miscellaneous go-faster upgrades, which include long-tube stainless headers with high-flow cats.
Each and every HPE850 comes with exclusive exterior badges and a serial numbered plaque, and Hennessey further offers a 2-year/24,000 mile limited warranty. From the standpoint of performance, the numbers are equally impressive to the exhaust note: zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and the quarter-mile doable in 10.8 seconds at a trap speed of 133 mph.
It would be interesting to fit super-sticky Nitto NT05Rs tires at the rear and front runner aluminum drag wheels at the front. Only to find out if the Demon
’s 9.65s 1/4-mile can be bested by Hennessey’s GT350R, that is.