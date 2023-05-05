Have a Jar of Pennies? Break It Open and Treat Yourself to an Explosive Tasman Camper

In the land of the hopping kangaroo, they like to approach off-grid and off-road, living a bit differently than the rest of the world. It has a lot to do with the fact that nearly everything in that country is fighting for survival.
Well, one unit that aims to help you achieve just that is Bluewater Campers' Tasman, a forward-fold travel trailer designed to be your aid in a land of continuous peril, be it the weather or the local wildlife. If you've explored units to come out of Australia, you have some idea of what to expect. If you don't, the Tasman will open your eyes to a different mobile living experience.
First and foremost, what you need to consider regarding the Tasman is its price. Depending on the dealership used and the sort of features in place, units are priced at a more than reasonable $38,000 Australian, which is less than $26,000 American (at current exchange rates). Wait a minute, that's as much as some decked-out teardrops from the US. Yup, that's how they like to roll in the land down under.
Now, one feature that sets this camper apart from others you may be used to is how it expands into a massive campsite. As you're driving along, you'll see nothing but a compact shell in your rear-view mirror. But you are towing along a camper with a max weight of 2,400 kg (5,291 lbs). Dry, it stands at 1,600 kg (3,527 lbs). Yet, once you've reached your promised land, the same mass is present, but things change from a volume perspective.
Each unit features a top or roof that unfolds and reveals countless sections and walls made from only tent canvas supplied by Australian Wax Converters. Mesh windows let you enjoy the natural world while keeping insects out. Since Australian manufacturers are known for creating units that focus on the outdoor life, let me run through the interior essentials and then finish off with firelight stories and a tad of guitar, maybe s'mores.
As for the exterior, remember, the Aussies focus heavily on outdoor living, and the Tasman only sustains that idea with nearly every system accessible only via the unit's exterior. In the process, you'll create a little personal haven in the wild, fit with an outdoor galley, an outside shower room, and annexes, all under god's ever-watchful eye. To understand what all this means for you and me, let's pretend you're standing alongside the Tasman with family or friends doing the same.
There you are, under massive awnings nearly twice the camper itself. Some of the family has decided to take a set on the outdoor dining center you managed to bring along due to the Tasman's enormous storage capacity, and you're getting ready to fill the table with food. To do this, you'll have to venture to the rear port side of the unit and slide out a tray. Here, Bluewater adds a sink, stovetops, and other surfaces needed to whip up three-course meals. Since this area is occupied with this hefty setup, two pantry drawers and the fridge/freezer slide-outs are found at the front of the unit. They, too, are accessed via the port side. In short, everything is just a twist and a reach away.
With bones rested and lungs clean from a night full of fresh air, everyone has a bite to eat, and it's then time to take out all the toys you brought along for the trip. This can include foldable kayaks, some e-bikes propped up on a rack, hiking gear, and whatever else your lifestyle calls for. Don't worry; there's plenty of room for all this and more.
Listen, I'm aware that all this sounds really tempting, especially at this price, and once you consider the sort of suspension and chassis this bugger has in store. But there's a catch. Nearly all Australian manufacturers build units strictly for Aussieland, Bluewater included. This means you'll have to head to Australia to buy a Tasman. Heck, that's going to be the only place you also use it, as road laws differ from country to country. At best, you can modify it for roads in your nation, which adds a pretty penny to that initial starting price. Let's remember transportation fees too. Give it some thought.
Inside each unit, just two areas are found. To one side, the Tasman showcases a bed suitable for two guests, and a dinette is in place across the way. The modular dinette can accommodate two more guests, maybe even a third. With some under-seat and under-bed storage, the interior is just about complete.
To ensure the fires stay lit and warm water flows, this camper is fit with 150 l (40 gals) of water and two gas can holders. A Seaflo pump is in place, and a hot water system too. You also don't need to worry about electrical either. Two batteries, a Victron charger, a BMS, and a control panel are part of the standard feature, and so is a sound system. Only solar panels are missing. Kick back and enjoy your meal for now. Since there's just a bit of light left in the day, why not make a fire and tell stories until eyelids get heavy? The next day, the real adventures begin.
