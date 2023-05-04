Artist Envisions the Mighty Airstream With Twists and Turns Fit for Billionaires

One of the most beautiful aspects of my job is that I'm always searching for and meeting all kinds of wild and intricate designs that beg the question: how? This is the case with this Airstream project that raise the famed travel trailers to a whole new level.
Let's face it; it was about time for someone to come in and take a different approach to one of the world's most renowned off-grid living brands. That someone is LA's own Michel Guerrero, and the result of his spin on the classic machines is entirely different than what we're used to. If you still need to do so, now is the time to explore the renderings in the image gallery.
If you ever end up on Mr. Guerrero's Behance page, this project is entitled Airstream Bar Inspirational. However, the designs included in the works go well beyond just a mobile bar setup. Heck, the designer has modified almost everything that can be on these iconic travel trailers. The results are worthy of some oil tycoon's cash. Sure, it will be a long time before Airstream or anyone, for that matter, builds anything along the lines of this, if ever, but that doesn't keep us from dreaming a little.
Now, the project is showcased as including four pink Airstream campers modified to the extent that only the iconic shape is recognizable. Beyond that, Guerrero went to town crafting sidewalls that retract to reveal the interior of each unit, and some even include tables and chairs that seem to float in mid-air. Chrome? Do you want Chrome? Like one of my colleagues said, "Too much chrome for me at 11 AM." Aside from shiny metal, the pink exterior of both concepts will stick out like sore thumbs against the dark green backdrop of a forest. That black and pink unit has to be the most feasible of the four.
Allow me to start with the white and gold interiors we see. Why do I like this interior so much? Honestly, I like gold, and this habitat will appeal to other gold lovers, especially those with actual shining metal in their safe. White wall panels break away, literally, from the typical styles these habitats showcase and are outlined with golden touches. Even pipes are gold. As for what I consider a bedroom, Just imagine waking up to such a view. A high-rise ceiling comprises more "broken" panels, and golden arches throw light into the room in every way.
I mentioned that this project is entitled Airstream Bar Inspirational, but some of the interiors we see are rather homey. For example, that golden kitchen comes across as very home-like. There's nothing to separate the dining area from the cooking space, and that's something most bars or mobile restaurants never do. Maybe, just maybe, the dining area is the only bar-like feature in the white and gold renderings.
The only other interior we find in this recently-released collection of works could belong to the pink and black model I mentioned earlier. Here we can find two variations of the same space, a bedroom. The first explores a vibrant contrast between black and pink, with panels broken up again and hot pink LED lighting shining through. Lighting around the bed follows a similar pattern.
Now, out of all the interiors I spotted here, these last two and that pink and black unit have to be the ones that are most achievable in the real world with current methods. Why? Mainly because they don't force the iconic Airstream shell to take on large and disproportionate bulges here and there.
Heck, did you see how the gold and white bedroom walls are shaped? That's what I'm referring to. I'm not saying such shells can't be crafted; we live in a wild world full of even wilder people. Still, such modifications would also require different permits for moving your unit from place to place, not to mention requiring an entirely new approach to building the perfect Airstream.
Whether these buggers can be built isn't the point of such works. As Mr. Guerrero entitled the project, they are an "inspiration" to anyone looking for ideas on building their dream Airstream. Sure, you'll need tons of cash to pull something like this off, but I assure you that the results will be one of a kind.
As for the remainder of the project, we see possible interiors that Mr. Guerrero sees as applicable to his dreamy monoliths. This is where I fell in love with this project. Why? Because they look better than the interiors of some of the world's most lavish superyachts.
