Harrowing Tesla Model Y Delivery Experience Takes Three Days

Tesla likes to do things differently, sometimes for the sake of it (see the now infamous yoke on the new Model S), sometimes to make things more convenient for the owner. Well, at least in theory.
The option to have your car delivered to your door falls into the latter category because even though making the trip to the dealership is traditionally part of the whole thrilling experience of getting a new car, some people simply don't have the time for it and would very much prefer to find it waiting right outside their front door.
There are quite a few aspects that enable Tesla to do this, starting with the fact it sells its cars directly and ending with the possibility of unlocking the car remotely using the Tesla app after a quick identity confirmation. That's actually basic technology for 2021 since other car manufacturers have been using it for years, not to mention the countless ride-sharing companies.
It's tried and tested, then, meaning nothing could possibly go wrong, right? If only things were that simple. One fresh member of the Tesla family told their story on the TMC (Tesla Motors Club) forum, and it's one of those that could make someone reenact Michael Douglas's performance in "Falling Down."
So, the person behind TMC username "Kcirederf2" (we'll call them "K" from now on) was set to take delivery of their brand-new Model Y on June 23 between 9 A.M. and 6 P.M. At around 10 A.M., they came out of the house and noticed the EV was already sitting in the driveway with no other soul around. No knock on the door, no message on the phone, no note slipped under the door, nothing.
Strange, but K had apparently waited entire months to get their car, so excitement prevailed and they didn't give those matters any more thought. The car, however, was locked with the key inside, and the only way to unlock it was through the Tesla app. Some authentication was required, though, and after several failed attempts, K realized it was all happening because they live in an area with no cell reception. Great.
K called the Tesla service center (presumably on a landline) and presented the problem. After they tried opening the car remotely (completely futile since there was no connection), they decided to send a technician over as soon as possible.
Three hours later, during which K tried to get in touch with someone for an ETA, they decided to call Tesla roadside assistance to try and have someone over more quickly. Unfortunately, the advice on the phone was to have the car towed to the nearest service center since the only way they could do it on the street was with a Slim Jim that could potentially damage the car.
K called a tow truck and got a 90-minute ETA. With the mobile technician not needed, K tried the service center repeatedly to let them know the car would be coming their way, but when someone finally answered, they told K to cancel the tow because the technician would be there "within a couple of hours."
By this time, K was understandably quite upset, insisting on a clearer ETA before canceling the truck. They eventually said "20 minutes" so the tow truck was canceled. The technician was true to his word, but after 45 minutes of faffing around, they admitted defeat, apologized, and recommended having the car towed to the service center.
Tow truck it is, then, except K had to wait the full 90 minutes once again. The locked Model Y made it to the service center at around 5 P.M. With cell service finally available, K was able to link their phone to the car and have it unlocked and ready to use. Instead of driving it back home, however, the service representative told K to leave it with them to make sure nothing else was wrong with the car. It was a brand-new, zero miles car; what could have possibly been wrong with it?
Since it was late, it was clear the car had to remain there overnight. Make those two nights, since K's app says it should be ready for pickup today, two days later after the initial delivery was scheduled. The Model Y is K's first Tesla, and we would really like to know what their feelings are toward the company right now. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest, how likely do you think it is K would recommend Tesla to their friends?
