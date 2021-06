Panasonic Got Rid of All of Its Tesla Shares Last Fiscal Year

After it signed its first battery supply deal with Tesla , Panasonic bought about 1.4 million shares when the American EV maker started negotiating them at NASDAQ, in 2010. Each one would have cost $21.15, which translated into $29.61 million. Nikkei Asia revealed that Panasonic got rid of all its remaining shares in Tesla by the end of March – when the remaining stake corresponded to 81 billion yen, or $730 million.