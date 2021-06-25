Panasonic Got Rid of All of Its Tesla Shares Last Fiscal Year

4 Tesla Will Supply China-Made Model Y to Europe Due to Giga Grunheide's Delays

After it signed its first battery supply deal with Tesla , Panasonic bought about 1.4 million shares when the American EV maker started negotiating them at NASDAQ, in 2010. Each one would have cost $21.15, which translated into $29.61 million. Nikkei Asia revealed that Panasonic got rid of all its remaining shares in Tesla by the end of March – when the remaining stake corresponded to 81 billion yen, or $730 million. 7 photos



The official excuse from Panasonic is that the company is pursuing new investment strategies. Recently, it bought the supply chain software developer Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion. The extra cash would help it fund these new needs.



Panasonic was quick to say that its relationship with Tesla will not change going forward, but it already has. The Japanese supplier probably had a different approach with Tesla while it was a stakeholder. Now that it no longer has Tesla shares, it is just another supplier, even if a big one, especially in the US.



Tesla supporters recently celebrated that Panasonic would heavily invest in producing the EV maker at the Tesla Battery Day. However, what Panasonic really said is that



