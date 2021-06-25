Dacia Signs Ex-Aston Martin Design Director, Miles Nurnberger

5 Aston Martin One-77 Makes It to the USA

With a lineup arguably consisting of some of the most beautiful modern cars, Aston Martin has Miles Nurnberger to thank for the styling of the Valkyrie project , as well as the DBX luxury SUV, and others. Only the 45-year old won’t be designing cars for the British auto firm anymore, as he will join Dacia and Lada starting this fall. 8 photos



Before sketching cars for Aston Martin, he was part of the Exterior Design team at Citroen. He also worked for Lincoln and Ford in his early years of car design. From his new position as Design Director, which will become effective on September 1, 2021, Miles Nurnberger will join the Management Committee, guided by the CEO of Dacia and Lada, Denis Le Vot. He will report to the Renault Group’s EVP of Corporate Design and Member of the Board of Management, Laurens van den Acker.“We are very pleased to welcome Miles Nurnberger into our team at such an exciting time for the Dacia brand”, van den Acker said. “Miles is a renowned designer, who has inspired many with his work at Aston Martin. His experience and passion for building strong brands through design will be a great asset for Dacia , and help us project Dacia into the future.”Born in 1976, Miles Nurnberger graduated in Automotive Design from the Coventry University in 1998, and 11 years later, he was granted the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este’s Design Award for the spectacular One-77 Concept Car . As mentioned above, he is also responsible for the Valkyrie and DBX, and the relaunch of the Lagondabrand, where he signed by Vision sedan andconcepts.Nurnberger joined Aston Martin Lagonda in 2008, as Design Manager. He was then promoted to Creative Director, prior to becoming Design Director of the brand in 2018.Before sketching cars for Aston Martin, he was part of the Exterior Design team at Citroen. He also worked for Lincoln and Ford in his early years of car design.

Editor's note: Aston Martin Valkyrie with AMR Track Performance Pack Stirling Green and Lime livery pictured in the gallery. Aston Martin Valkyrie with AMR Track Performance Pack Stirling Green and Lime livery pictured in the gallery.

