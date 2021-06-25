Tesla Model 3 Aces Real-Life Crash Test After Falling Off 100ft Cliff

Tesla is the most profitable car maker of the moment, and perhaps the most controversial on certain issues. One thing that’s not up for debate with Tesla is that its cars are highly rated in NHTSA and IIHS crash tests, which is to say they’re very safe in worst-case scenarios.
This means that, more often than we’d like to count, crashes happen to remind us why these two bodies, one federally funded (the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and the other a non-profit (the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), find Tesla vehicles so safe. This is one of those cases.
A Tesla Model 3 drove off a 100-foot (30.5-meter) cliff and crashed through the trees, landing vertically on its nose with considerable damage to both rear and front, and all occupants walked away. The Mountain Reporter is the first to report the news, saying that all four people inside the car were able to extract themselves from the wreck, after what must have been a very terrifying crash.
Both the original post and Teslerati note that the accident was caused by speeding. In light of a spat of recent Autopilot-related crashes, the California Highway Patrol is setting the record straight: neither Autopilot nor Full Self-Driving was enabled at the moment of the crash. The driver was traveling at an unsafe speed and lost control on a stretch of State Route 18 between Snow Valley and Big Bear Dam.
Consequently, the Model 3 went off the road and down onto the embankment. Damage to the car was impressive, but the passenger cabin was left mostly intact. The four people inside the Model 3 were taken to the hospital afterwards for a checkup, but they sustained only mild injuries.
The Model 3 is a write-off, but that’s nothing in the larger scheme of things: four people walked away from an accident that could have ended badly, had it not been for Tesla.
