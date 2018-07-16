Tesla Model 3 Totaled in Roll Over Crash

Sometime in the course of last week, someone finally managed to roll over a Tesla Model 3 in a car crash. As far as we know, this is the first time a Model 3 is involved in such an incident, and the results, despite being bad for the car, are good for the driver.

StapleGun says the car that was totaled, and he will be placing an order for a new The report of this first Model 3 rollover came via Reddit, courtesy of a user that goes by the name of StapleGun . He says in his post that the car being shown in the pictures above portray the Model 3 after being involved in a crash while driven by his wife.As per the description of the event in the post , the Tesla was on the freeway, traveling at around 70 mph when it collided with another vehicle in the middle lane. The left side of the car then hit the center median, sending the left wheel flying and the car tumbling several times before coming to rest upside down.Aside for a compression fracture in one of the vertebrae and some bruises, the woman driving the car has reportedly emerged without serious injury.There were no details provided as to the cause of the crash, or whether the Autopilot feature was turned on as the event unfolded. We have no information on the fate of the other car involved in the crash either.Plagued with fiery crashes in recent months, Tesla car models seem at least to be built solidly enough when it comes to driver protection. The Redditor says the airbags deployed and did their job, and the windshield, despite being shattered, didn’t go flying through the car.StapleGun says the car that was totaled, and he will be placing an order for a new Model 3 as soon as “the insurance is sorted out.” He says the car that was destroyed was three months old and had 6,500 miles on the odometer.