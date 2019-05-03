autoevolution

Watch Tesla Model 3 Impaled by a Guardrail, Lights Still Working

3 May 2019, 12:31 UTC ·
Car crashes come in all shapes and sizes, and they are now such mundane occurrences that we seldom bother noticing them. But from time to time, crashes so unbelievable take place that our attention is immediately snaps to attention. Kind of what happened when seeing this impaled Tesla Model 3.
Usually, guardrails line the world’s roads as a means of preventing crashes and loss of life, but in some instances, through some incredible sequence of events, they turn into spears that slash through metal like a hot knife through butter.

We’re not sure what the incredible sequence of events was here, but it sure looks like a hell of a way to end a trip.

On Thursday, a video surfaced on Twitter showing a white Model 3 penetrated front-to-end by a guardrail, with several onlookers taking photos and filming.

The car seems to have been impaled from the front, with the guardrail entering through the front bumper, via weirdly accurate cuts it supposedly made when impacting the vehicle. The rail entered the cabin between the driver and passenger seats, traveled all the way to the back and exited through the trunk by blowing the trunk hood away.

As through some miracle, the car’s hazard lights are still operational, as are the headlights and apparently even the dashboard tablet. 

Unfortunately, there’s no indication as to where this accident occurred, nor if the driver made it out in one piece. Some of those replying to the original tweet claim this is a scene from Miami Dade County, others say the guy inside was unhurt.

The first to have posted the video showing the impaled Tesla is Twitter user @Alias_Analytics, whose page Qniversal Studios describes itself as having content that is all “fictional parody.”

This clip looks far from being a fictional parody, but we’d love your help answering a few questions: where, when, who?

