Model S Long Range Owner Bashes Tesla in Tik Tok Video For Loose Airbag in Yoke

Elon Musk: "Looking at the Airbag Logs now - very low usage rate.

Will remove in all future models."pic.twitter.com/5ITZK6nsie — Sascha (???) Pallenberg (@sascha_p) June 23, 2021

Thankfully, Tik Tok videos come with a signature that allowed us to discover the car belongs to Ricco Kimbrough. Identifying there as a public teacher, Kimbrough made more than one video about his Model S. In fact, he made 31 videos of getting delivery of his car, some of them with his two parakeets in a Gucci transparent bag.Kimbrough’s videos are about how much he paid for his Model S ($89,190), how black people can also buy Tesla cars, how he prefers to have black vehicles, how only “broke people” drive gas cars, how Teslas are the cars to have right now, and how to prevent Tesla from spying customers by placing a tape on the internal camera. The purpose of that camera is to monitor if drivers are paying attention to the road with Autopilot on.In the very first video, he said his car belonged to the “Plaid edition,” but the price paper he presented shows it is actually a Long Range. Apparently, they are also coming with the steering yoke.It is only in his 25th video about the car that he discovers the issue with the airbag in his steering yoke. He then makes three more videos complaining about the problem. In his 29th video, he enters the Tesla Service Center to talk to a company representative. It seems that Kimbrough is informed that Tesla will fix that whenever possible. Check it below.In his 30th video, Kimbrough checks another Model S with the steering yoke, and that unit does not have the airbag problem.In his final video about the delivery of his car – the 31st – the public teacher warns future Tesla owners to carefully inspect their vehicles before accepting them because “they are like Legos.”It is a good thing this issue was not in a Model S Plaid. With its fast acceleration (even if not under 2 seconds, as Tesla claims), it is possible the loose airbag would be ejected from the steering yoke. If you have heard about any other case with a loose airbag in any Tesla vehicle, get in touch to let us know more about that.