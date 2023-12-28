Haltija Tiny Home Integrates High-End Finishes and Features in an Efficient Compact Space

Original, innovative, and versatile, tiny houses have proved time and again that downsizing doesn't have to mean compromising the comforts and functionalities of a full-size home. With quality materials, high-end finishes, an eye for detail, and excellent craftsmanship, builders have managed to take tiny homes to the next level.
There are plenty of beautiful and luxurious designs out there, but few manage to offer a balanced mix of comfort and mobility the way the Haltija tiny house on wheels does. This semi-custom model has been crafted by Texas-based Decathlon Tiny Homes and is based on the company's Poseidon model, the largest in their lineup.
Built on a three-axle heavy-duty trailer, this home measures 32 feet (9.7 meters) in length and 8.6 feet (2.6 meters) in width and can be easily towed by most 4WDs out there. It is not only spacious but also designed to replicate the comfort of an upscale apartment, offering a versatile and luxurious living experience with a main floor bedroom, a spacious living room, a gourmet kitchen, a lofted bedroom, and a high-end bathroom. In total, it can accommodate up to five people, which makes it a great choice for families.
The designers of Haltija have heavily relied on contrasts to create an elegant and functional living space, with the classic combination of black and white dominating both the exterior and the interior of the house. The modern exterior is clad in white timber siding with black cedar accents, creating a visually appealing look that complements its elegant interior.
Once you step inside, you'll notice right away that this family-sized mobile home makes no compromises on comfort, coming packed with amenities and luxuries, such as modern appliances, a bathtub, no less than three skylights, and a stackable washer and dryer, all of which add convenience and contribute to elevating the living experience.
A full-light door leads directly into the living room, which has enough space for a large sofa at the end of the tiny house, a perfect arrangement to enjoy a view of what's cooking in the kitchen.
Thanks to a window behind the sofa and a skylight above it, this is one of the spaces that get the most natural light. Skylights are a great way to make small houses feel more spacious and enhance their curb appeal. They not only brighten up any room regardless of their placement inside the house, but due to their discreet and unobtrusive design, they also allow complete flexibility in room configuration and usage.
The design team at Decathlon Tiny Homes included not one, not two, but three skylights in the Haltija model, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the home. The other two are in the loft bedroom, making it look more open and inviting.
The adjacent kitchen is also quite luminous, and though compact, it is well kitted out for cooking up delicious family dinners. The black cabinetry and fixtures, along with LED lighting and stainless steel appliances, add modern charm to the cooking space. The white subway tile backsplash and glossy countertops contrast the dark cabinets, enhancing the elegance of the kitchen.
Functionality is ensured by a full-sized oven, a four-burner cooktop, a microwave/hood combo, a sink, a fancy sink dishwasher, and a full-size fridge concealed in the opposite storage-integrated staircase.
The family-friendly layout comprises a main bedroom on the ground floor, located at one end of the trailer, and a lofted bedroom, both of the sleeping spaces accommodating queen-size beds. The downstairs bedroom offers a lot of perks like complete privacy, full-standing height, space to walk around the bed, and a large wardrobe. Not to mention, you don't have to climb the stairs to go to bed. There is also a separate entrance door to the bedroom, offering direct access from the outside.
The lofted bedroom, meanwhile, is also full of surprises. Besides the two large skylights that allow you to sleep under the stars, the loft has two additional windows for optimal ventilation and a black accent wall that adds style to the space. A cabinet with oversized drawers offers storage space for clothes and other belongings and also doubles as privacy wall.
Actually, a standout feature of this tiny home is the abundant storage available. Owners have at their disposal an array of built-in storage cubbies, cabinets, and a large wardrobe in the master ground-floor bedroom, all of which ensure they have plenty of space for all their belongings.
The spa-like bathroom is another highlight of the Hatija tiny home. It is a pass-through and besides exuding elegance with its black vanity and tiled shower/bathtub walls, it is also highly functional. Besides the basics - toilet, vanity with sink, and shower - it also includes a bathtub, which is considered a luxury in tiny home, the stackable washer and dryer, and some storage units.
Since the Hatija tiny home is a custom model, the exact pricing has not been revealed, but Decathlon's Poseidon model on which it is based starts at $112,750.