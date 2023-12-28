2025 Audi A5 Digitally Sheds Its Fake Skin To Take On the BMW 3 Series

Wait a minute. How can an Audi A5 compete against the likes of the Mercedes C-Class, BMW 3 Series and other premium compact sedans when the platform-related A4 already does that? Well, it can't just yet, but it will when the new generation comes.
The reason is the four-ring brand's fresh naming scheme, which will see all their electric models getting even numbers and the ICE-powered vehicles sticking to the odd ones. As a result, the A4 will become the A5 and the A6 will be known as the A7, so long as they have gasoline, diesel, and electrified assemblies under their hoods.
With that in mind, say hello to the all-new Audi A5, albeit in full digital guise. Why digital? Because it's the work of Kolesa. These are renderings of the upcoming car, and they are on the realistic side of things, trying to stay true to the actual design up to a point. After all, not many people know what lies beneath the camouflage unless we're talking about those who are directly involved in its development.
The car looks like an evolution of the outgoing Audi A4 Sedan (B9). It has a pair of rather long headlamps with fresh graphics, a smaller grille, a wide air intake under it that blends into the side vents, a new profile with more modern door handles, and an intricate lighting signature at the rear. The taillamps are linked together via a thin light strip right above the license plate holder.
We expect the new A5 to make its way to the United States for the 2025 model year, replacing the 2024 Audi A4, which is available with two powertrain options. The 40 TFSI uses a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo with 201 hp (204 ps/150 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque, taking 6.3 seconds to 60 mph (97 kph). The 45 TFSI brings 261 hp (265 ps/195 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) from its four-banger, dropping the sprint time to 5.2 seconds.
Interested parties are looking at an MSRP of $41,200 for the Premium trim level. The Premium Plus and Prestige carry respective starting prices of $45,400 and $50,600. With its 349 hp (354 ps/260 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) V6, which takes 4.4 seconds to 60, the S4 Sedan starts at $53,800.
So, would you consider buying the new A5 if it looks like this?
Further down, we can see a sporty diffuser with four round tailpipes, which is otherwise a signature trait of the S4. Audi's logo is visible on the wheels, trunk lid, and grille, and the A5 logo is positioned below the left taillight. These renderings imagine the upcoming Audi A5 in a trendy white finish with a few chrome accents, like the window surrounds, sitting on a set of large wheels.
