Daimler Vans USA Recalls 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Over Unsecured Suspension Bolt

Not exactly the most popular full-size van in the United States of America, the Sprinter is also notorious for its abysmal build quality. As a case in point, certain examples may feature an unsecured suspension bolt.
How did that happen? Daimler Vans USA became aware of inadvertent coating on the Sprinter's body in white back in March. The irregularity was addressed with a thorough check of all vehicles located at the plant. Merc's van division determined that only a limited area of the left front strut body contact surface is affected. For some reason or another, the German automaker started investigating the potential effects of inadvertent coating on the contact surface for the front left suspension strut bolt connection in June.
It's not known why the engineering department sprung into action four months after the condition was identified. The investigation concluded in September, determining that the bolt connection might settle over time. Fast forward to November, and Mercedes-Benz AG revised its original verdict.
"The remaining bolts might not withstand the applied forces in each driving scenario," reads the report attached below. Obviously enough, said connection might loosen due to the vibrations caused by uneven road surfaces. Merc explains that vibrations might hinder the strut guiding function, which could result in steering impairment. Dealers will be instructed tomorrow, December 29, to inspect and – if necessary – rework the body contact surface. Owners, on the other hand, will have to wait until February 9 to receive Mercedes-Benz-branded envelopes by mail.
A grand total of 33 vans are potentially affected. The VIN range hasn't been published by the NHTSA or Daimler Vans USA. Owners can verify whether their vans are recalled or not by running the 17-character VIN on the federal agency's website. As might be expected, the service is 100 percent free of charge.
Then why does the vehicle identification number start with W? The answer is pretty simple. Namely, CKD kits are assembled in South Carolina to circumvent the Chicken Tax. This process adds 8 percent to the price of the Sprinter versus the 25 percent of the import tariff. Be that as it may, the Sprinter isn't good value.
Prices kick off at $49,900 for the cargo-oriented panel van, whereas the segment-leading Ford Transit retails at $46,415 at press time. Stellantis-owned Ram, which sells the Fiat Ducato as the Ram ProMaster in the United States of America, is charging $43,615 for its badge-engineered van.
All three automakers offer all-electric versions of their full-size vans. The eSprinter is $71,885, the E-Transit retails at $45,995, and the ProMaster EV doesn't have a price tag as of December 2023.
Suspect vehicles were manufactured by Mercedes-Benz AG in the period between March 2, 2023 and May 11, 2023. Also sold as the Freightliner Sprinter until model year 2021, the 907-platform Sprinter features vehicle identification numbers beginning with W for Germany. The Sprinter for the US market is - allegedly – manufactured in South Carolina.
