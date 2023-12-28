This $1.3 Million Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is Convertible and Has Suicide Doors

Mercedes-AMG never offered the G 63 as a convertible. This is where supercar dealer Refined Marques comes in with its take on the off-roader.
The firm will only build 20 such units, each starting at 1.2 million euros, which translates to $1.33 million. That's quite a lot for a G 63 that starts at $179,000 and the roof is included in the price or the convertible G500 Final Edition, which is between $300,000 and $400,000 on the used car market.
The owner of an almost decade-old convertible G got the idea when his five-year old son asked if the Brabus G700 that he was riding in could be made with a soft top and a small door, suited for him to get in and out of the car. The story could have ended with a "No, son, that’s impossible" or anything parents say to kids who ask for impossible things. But it is hard to resist such a request from your little one, especially when you can afford it. So, the kid’s wish soon turned into a one-off vehicle.
Mercedes-Benz rolled out the G500 Cabriolet Final Edition 200. As the name implies, only 200 such examples were built. So, it is, indeed, quite difficult to get your hands on one. Every time one hits the used car market, it is for sale for a staggering price, with units in good condition going as high as $400,000. That much money brings the vehicle powered by the 5.5-liter V8, which delivered 388 horsepower (393 metric horsepower) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque.
Later on, Mercedes also offered the limited-run Maybach G 650 Landaulet, a luxury off-roader with the rear section of the roof being replaced by a soft top, an extended wheelbase, and greater ground clearance.
When Refined Marques introduced the first convertible G-Class at an exclusive gathering in Monaco, owners of the G500 Cabriolet Final Edition 200 contacted them to ask for help. Plus the suicide doors. The vehicle presented in Monaco wore China Blue, which contrasted with the red leather interior but matched the blue stitching, while the roof matched the red seats and the red brake calipers.
It took RM 18 months to build the vehicle. A team made up of Formula 1 and supercar mechanics handled the case, focusing on making the roof mechanism easier to operate. It only takes a few simple steps right now for it to come off. The driver has to release the latches on both the passenger and driver side, press the brake pedal, and press the button that does the rest of the work.
The convertible G-Class unveiled in Monaco was one of only 20 to be built. But no two vehicles will look alike, as the buyers will be able to customize the unit they will drive home in. All 20 units, all in US configuration, have already been spoken for.
So, the one wishing to make his son happy came up with a Mercedes-AMG G 63, and that was how it all started. The G 63 is anything but underpowered like the G500 Cabriolet Final Edition was accused of being. It comes with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, rated at 577 horsepower (585 PS) and 627 lb-ft of torque.
