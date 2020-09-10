Mercedes-AMG G63 Roadster Is an Autobahn Animal

If you think the rendering that now adorns our screens is strange, you might've missed the G63 racecar that Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener and chief creative director and founder of Off-White and Men’s Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, showcased earlier this week - you'll find the project in the gallery above.
Face swap renderings are quite popular these days, so, if you spent a bit of time on the world wide web lately, this might not even come as a surprise.
With that out of the way, we have to marvel at this pixel work's power when it comes to placing a massive smile on an enthusiast's face - we can thank the aptly called Car Front Swaps digital label for the digital painting.
And while nobody in their right mind would wish to see the Gelandewagen becoming a sub-brand that would include a supercar, this rendering does have a connection to an MB product we'd like to see returning.
That would be the G-Class Cabriolet. Put to sleep back in 2013, this has yet to return, despite the fact that the modern platform of the current G Wagon, which has been in production since May 2018, should allow for a more efficient transformation - there was also the Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet of 2017, but its astronomical price tag and uber-limited nature place it in a different league.
Oh, and the retired G Cabrio was never offered with a proper Affalterbach treatment, even though the aftermarket did allow eccentric buyers to take the open-air, go-anywhere machine to frightening levels of power.
Since the German automaker already has a tradition of introducing various G-Class incarnation over the life cycle of the vehicle, we should see the open-top model returning and here's to hoping the Mercedes-AMG badge will be there.
Meanwhile, here's a throwback to the time when we drove a Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet, an experience that left us with a plethora of pleasant memories.
