Ram Recalls ProMaster Van Due to Transmission Issue, Over 165k Units Affected

What do you call a Fiat Ducato rebranded as a Ram? The ProMaster launched in 2013 for the 2014 model year to lukewarm reception, thanks in part to the automaker's woefully bad reliability record and quality control. The latest recall involving the ProMaster brings the point home with iffy powertrain control module software that results in metallic debris from the premature failure of the lower clutch retainer.
Said metallic debris may interfere with the park pawl engagement of the park gear, thus increasing the risk of rollaway in vehicles equipped with the 62TE automatic transmission. The six-speed unit is based on the Ultradrive four-speed that Chrysler introduced in 1988 (that's 35 years ago) for model year 1989.
Affected vehicles were manufactured between July 15, 2018 (when series production of the 2019 Ram ProMaster began) and November 27, 2021 (when 2021 Ram ProMaster production ended). The third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit is aware of 64 warranty claims related to this issue, with receipt dates ranging from June 24, 2020 to April 7, 2023.
Two customer assistance records also need to be mentioned. FCA US LLC, the North American half of the Stellantis cross-border merger with Groupe PSA, started investigating this problem in August 2022 following multiple reports of vehicle rollaway.
Dealers will be instructed to update the powertrain control module software on affected vans. Dealer techs also have to inspect the transmission for premature or abnormal wear, and – if anything seems off – replace said transmission at no cost to affected owners.
2021 was the final model year of the suspect tranny in the ProMaster, which received a nine-speed automatic for 2022 in the form of the 9HP. The peeps at ZF Friedrichshafen developed the award-winning 8HP for longitudinal and rear-wheel-drive applications, but the transverse and front-drive 9HP is a bit of a bummer due to lethargic shifting and rough operation.
Currently available as a 2023 model, the ProMaster sold 17,694 units in the past quarter, up 90 percent from the first quarter of 2022. Not as popular as the Ford Transit line, the Ducato-based ProMaster is available from $41,635 sans destination fee.
Customers are presented with three height options and four length options, more than 140 factory-backed accessories and parts from Mopar, and something that the European sibling doesn't have. Rather than a Euro-specific turbo diesel, the Ram ProMaster is exclusively offered with Chrysler's 3.6L Pentastar V6.
The naturally-aspirated lump is good for 276 horsepower at 6,400 revolutions per minute and 250 pound-feet (339 Nm) of torque at 4,400 revolutions per minute. An electric powertrain will join the lineup by the end of 2023, and the only true rival for it comes in the form of the Ford E-Transit. The Blue Oval's electric van is $49,575 and promises between 108 and 126 miles (174 and 203 kilometers) of range.
