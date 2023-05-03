Ram Recalls ProMaster Van Due to Transmission Issue, Over 165k Units Affected

What do you call a Fiat Ducato rebranded as a Ram? The ProMaster launched in 2013 for the 2014 model year to lukewarm reception, thanks in part to the automaker's woefully bad reliability record and quality control. The latest recall involving the ProMaster brings the point home with iffy powertrain control module software that results in metallic debris from the premature failure of the lower clutch retainer.

10 photos Photo: Ram / edited