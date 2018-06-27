Ram Facelifts ProMaster Vans For 2019 Model Year

If you’re from Europe, you certainly know what the Doblo and Ducato are. That’s right, Fiat has been making them for what seems to be eons, yet the American side of the automaker prefers to market them under the Ram brand in the United States.

If vans aren’t your things, the Even though the ProMaster (Ducato) and ProMaster City (Doblo) aren't all that popular in this pickup-dominated market, FCA decided to keep both models on life support for the 2019 model year and beyond. Both have been refreshed and updated, with pricing starting at $30,195 and $25,845, respectively, plus the destination charge.The smaller of the two vans features best-in-class payload (1,885 lbs) and cargo volume (131.7 cu.ft.), as well as 178 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque coming courtesy of the 2.4-liter Tigershark. Connected as standard to the ZF-developed 9HP transmission, the ProMaster City is available in two- and five-seat configurations. Two trim levels are offered in the form of the Tradesman and SLT.Moving on to the ProMaster , Ram offers no less than 18 configurations for the Class 2 full-size van. The Pentastar V6 drives the front wheels with 280 horsepower by means of a six-speed automatic transmission. Best-in-class accolades are something the ProMaster has by the bucketload, including for turning diameter, payload, and interior height.With the Trailer-tow Group optional package, the ProMaster with the Class IV receiver hitch is capable of towing up to 6,800 pounds. An increase in payload by as much as 240 pounds is also worthy of mention, as is the introduction of the 136-inch wheelbase Cargo Van 2500 and 3500 in both low and high roof configurations.“Ram has taken a larger presence in the commercial vehicle market with the help of our Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City,” explained Mike Manley, head of the Ram Brand at Fiat Chrysler . “Our van offerings answer the key segment demands with class-exclusive features, greater capability and low total cost of ownership.”If vans aren’t your things, the 2019 Ram 1500 could be the workhorse for you.