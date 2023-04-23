New Ram Rampage Is a Unibody Pickup Truck America Won't Be Able to Buy

Stellantis is getting close to the reveal date of the Ram Rampage. You probably only heard that name related to Dodge, with the 1982 unibody pickup truck sold with that badge until 1984 and the 2006 concept. However, Project 291 – as it was known until very recently – was meant to wear the RAM badge from the very beginning. American brand fans may start complaining right now: the US is not among the markets that will get it, but not because Stellantis does not want that.

12 photos Photo: Stellantis