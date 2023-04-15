Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Has More to Do With Furniture Than With the Stratos

Lancia once stood for groundbreaking technology. The 1922 Lancia Lambda was the first production car to present a unibody, which is the automotive industry's current standard. The Series 3 Ardea was the first car with a 5-speed manual gearbox in 1948, while the 1950 Aurelia introduced the V6 engine to the world. The car that was supposed to reintroduce Lancia to the world did not stand for any of that. It did not even mention its obvious inspiration in the Stratos. The Pu+Ra HPE concept has more to do with furniture.

33 photos Photo: Stellantis