IIHS Reminds Us How Crucial It Is That BEVs Lose Weight for Health Matters

More than a year ago, I wrote that the GMC Hummer EV proved that GM got electric cars wrong. The 9,000-pound beast was too heavy, too inefficient, and too fast for its own sake. This situation did not get any better, and people are still creating heavier battery packs for more range. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) warned about how concerning that trend is for traffic safety and made a relevant point about crash tests.

19 photos Photo: Stellantis/GM/Thiruthonti/Creative Commons/edited by autoevolution