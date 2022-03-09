2023 Ram ProMaster Debuts With Minor Improvements, Now Looks Like Its European Siblings

For the 2023 model year, Ram has finally given the ProMaster the face it deserves. Heavily inspired by its European twins from Fiat (Ducato), Citroen (Jumper), and Peugeot (Boxer), the light commercial vehicle now flaunts large trapezoidal openings in the corners of the front bumper.
Redesigned headlamps are featured as well, along with a bumper-integrated step that makes it easier to clean access the windshield and wiper blades. The ProMaster can be specified with a super high roof configuration, which adds 10 inches of headroom compared to the high roof. This option is exclusive to the 13.5-foot cargo van, which is Ram’s largest specification.
12 foldaway tie-down rings also need to be mentioned, along with five sidewall tie-down rings. The crew van, on the other hand, is capable of carrying three passengers in the second row. This variant further boasts driver side panel and sliding door polycarbonate windows in addition to a safety partition. Only available with front-wheel drive, the body-integral Ram ProMaster van flaunts a best-in-segment cargo width of 75.6 inches.
The roll-up door option has to be highlighted as well because it makes loading and unloading cargo that much easier. Two new exterior colors join the lineup, namely Ceramic Gray and Spitfire Orange. Black wheels and the Black Appearance Package add a little visual drama as well. Now available with perpendicular parking assistance, the ProMaster levels up to a standard high-resolution backup camera and an optional 360-degree camera system.
7.0- and 10-inch touchscreen infotainment are featured, both running Uconnect 5. The latest operating system comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa In-Vehicle Assistant, split-screen capability, SiriusXM 360L, maps over-the-air updates, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.
The only powertrain available is the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which cranks out 276 horsepower and 250 pound-feet (339 Nm) of torque in this application. A nine-speed automatic transmission from ZF seals the deal.
