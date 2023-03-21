2024 Fiat 600 Spied With Familiar Design Cues, Likely Won’t Be Offered Stateside

How long has it been since Fiat started making the 500X? The Melfi plant in Italy started production of the subcompact crossover back in 2014. The Turinese marque pulled the plug on the 500X for the U.S. market after the 2022 model year. Big kahuna Olivier Francois made it clear that no replacement is planned stateside, where Fiat has reintroduced the 500e as a 2024 model.

15 photos Photo: Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien