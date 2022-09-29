Fiat Factory in Tychy Produces Its 12.5 Millionth Vehicle, a Fiat 500 Dolcevita

Fiat founded its factory in Tychy, Poland, in 1971. Since its foundation, the plant has managed to produce 12.5 million vehicles, a landmark it achieved this September 29. The 12.5 millionth car made there was a Fiat 500 Dolcevita, which is now on its way to a customer in Belgium.
The Tychy factory also manufactures the Lancia Ypsilon, the car that keeps the once proud Italian brand alive while, a last attempt to save it will arrive in the next few years. Lancia will make three new electric cars in the next five years: a new Ypsilon, Delta, and Aurelia. It is very likely that the Ypsilon will remain in Tychy.
Although the Fiat 500e is produced in Turin, it uses a platform FCA developed before joining with PSA to form Stellantis. The new Ypsilon will use a new generation of the eCMP architecture. That’s the same architecture that underpins the Jeep Avenger, which should start to be produced in Tychy soon. If the Avenger will be made there, so should the new Ypsilon.
Producing 12.5 million vehicles in 51 years is an impressive number, but Fiat has a factory with better numbers. Founded on July 9, 1976, the Betim plant has produced more than 16 million cars to date – 46 years later. That shows how Fiat made Brazil become its most relevant market. For Stellantis, the goal is to sell as many cars as possible, regardless of the brand.
Apart from the 12.5 millionth vehicle, the Tychy plant also praised the vehicle made right before it and the next one. The 12,499,99th car made there was a Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid, sold to an Italian customer. The 12,500,001st vehicle was an Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally, which is heading to Germany.
As successful as the Fiat 500 is, Tychy is probably thanking the opportunity to make the Jeep Avenger. It must be just the first EV produced by the Polish factory. Expect to see Stellantis announce new ones to that vital plant.
