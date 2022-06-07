Fiat E-Doblo Is A Badge-Engineered Peugeot E-Partner, Citroen e-Berlingo, Opel Combo-e...

Badge engineering is an old-time practice in the automotive industry that got reinforced by the idea of “synergies.” In other words, of making the most of components, engines, and even entire models, as is the case with putting another badge in the same car. Stellantis must have broken the world record with the K9, now also known as the Fiat E-Doblò.
Before that, the K9 project gave birth to the Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Partner, Peugeot Rifter, Opel/Vauxhall Combo, and Toyota ProAcem City. On January 14, 2021, Stellantis presented the Citroën ë-Berlingo Van, followed by the electric versions of all the vehicles we have already mentioned. The Fiat Doblò and E-Doblò are the newest additions to the K9 family.
As badge-engineered cars, the only news about these new Fiat models is how they look. They have the same technical specifications as all the other K9 vehicles. The Fiat E-Doblò for passengers is 4.40 meters (173.3 inches) long, 1.92 m (75.6 in) wide, 1.80 m (70.7 in) wide, has a wheelbase of 2.79 m (109.6 in). Thanks to the eCMP architecture, it has a battery pack of 50 kWh, good for 280 kilometers (174 miles) of range under the WLTP cycle. In other words, expect less than that in real conditions.
Fiat will also offer the commercial version of the Doblò, which will get three combustion engine options: two 1.5-liter turbodiesels delivering 100 ps (99 hp) and 130 ps (128 hp), and a 1.2-liter gasoline engine pumping out 110 ps (109 hp). The Doblò van can also get a longer wheelbase: 2.98 m (117.1 in), which leaves it with a total length of 4.75 m (187.1 in).
Like its other K9 siblings, the E-Doblò has a top speed of 130 kph (81 mph), a towing capacity of 750 kilograms (1,654 pounds), and up to 800 kg (1,764 lb) of payload for the van derivative. Just select your favorite brand: with the K9 project, you have four flavors of Stellantis and one of Toyota.
