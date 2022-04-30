Alfa Romeo CEO Promises the Tonale Will Bury Its Bad Reputation Regarding Reliability

“Donne e motori: gioie e dolori.” This old Italian saying states that women and cars cause a mix of joy and pain to those in love with them. Although most people can relate to how relationships are complicated, we do not doubt that the comparison with cars has to do with the low reliability that plagues some Italian carmakers, especially Alfa Romeo. According to Jean-Philippe Imparato, the new Tonale’s primary mission is to kill that idea for good.

35 photos