GTA Online’s Latest Update Is All About Franklin and Lamar Missions and Pursuit Races

Players who participate in Double Down activities, where Franklin and Lamar fight off a squad of attackers armed with shotguns and unlimited live, will receive triple rewards for the next week or so. It doesn’t even matter what side you end up fighting for, you’re going to get the same rewards.
Then, players running Short Trips missions for the next seven days will receive double GTA$ and RP. Simply visit the Smoking Room in the back of Record A Studios to start helping LD Organics establish its business in the Los Santos legal cannabis market.
On that note, if you complete all three Short Trips, you’ll be eligible for the Black LD Organics Tee giveaway, which will be added to your wardrobe before December 16.
Rockstar offers a pair of Turquoise Beat Off Earphones for free to all players who complete at least one Biker Sell Mission by December 7.
Moving on to the racing part of the game, Pursuit Races are paying out triple rewards to all those who found their way to the finish line through December 7. Those looking for a good deal should definitely visit Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom for some great discounts on several amazing cars:
- Declasse Yosemite (30% off)
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic (30% off)
- Dinka Jester Classic (30% off)
- Bravado Youga Classic (30% off)
- Dewbauchee Specter
Of course, the Luxury Autos Showroom has some new cars up for grabs if you can afford it. Even if you don’t have the money, you can still get a closer look at the Truffade Nero (30% off) and Pegassi Tempesta and compare stats.
For those who’d like to test the cars before deciding whether they like them or not, this week’s Test Rides are the Pegassi Tezeract, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, and Obey 9F Cabrio. On the other hand, this week’s Prize Ride is the Vapid GB200, which can be won by all car meet members who manage to place Top 3 in a Pursuit Race for five days in a row.
Furthermore, the Lucky Wheel in the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort is the perfect place to be this week if you want to win an Enus Windsor Drop. Regardless of whether or not you consider yourself very lucky, you can still go home with various smaller prizes.
As far as the discounts available this week, you can certainly invest and grow your operations since Weed Farm Businesses, as well their Upgrades and Modifications, are 50% off, while the Biker Business Resupply costs are a whopping 40$ off through December 7.
Also, players who completed all three Short Trips can visit the Requisitions Officer inside their Agency to get the Organics Finish Upgrade for the Micro SMG at 50% off. Finally, all Hairstyles, Tattoos, and Weapons released as part of Lowriders are all 40% off.