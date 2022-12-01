autoevolution
Feature:   Celebration Month (2022)
Car video reviews:
 
GTA Online’s Latest Update Is All About Franklin and Lamar Missions and Pursuit Races
The first GTA Online update of December brings a bunch of bonuses on various missions and race modes. As the title says, Franklin and Lamar are this week’s stars, as GTA Online is paying triple rewards and offers massive discounts on specific businesses.

GTA Online’s Latest Update Is All About Franklin and Lamar Missions and Pursuit Races

Home > News > Coverstory
• By:
GTA Online artworkGTA Online artworkGTA Online artworkGTA Online artworkGTA Online artwork
Players who participate in Double Down activities, where Franklin and Lamar fight off a squad of attackers armed with shotguns and unlimited live, will receive triple rewards for the next week or so. It doesn’t even matter what side you end up fighting for, you’re going to get the same rewards.

Then, players running Short Trips missions for the next seven days will receive double GTA$ and RP. Simply visit the Smoking Room in the back of Record A Studios to start helping LD Organics establish its business in the Los Santos legal cannabis market.

On that note, if you complete all three Short Trips, you’ll be eligible for the Black LD Organics Tee giveaway, which will be added to your wardrobe before December 16.

Another important source of in-game money this week is the Lamar Contact Missions, which will pay triple GTA$ and RP, all week long. Also, completing Biker Sell Missions will net players double rewards until next week. To make it more worthwhile, Rockstar offers a pair of Turquoise Beat Off Earphones for free to all players who complete at least one Biker Sell Mission by December 7.

Moving on to the racing part of the game, Pursuit Races are paying out triple rewards to all those who found their way to the finish line through December 7. Those looking for a good deal should definitely visit Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom for some great discounts on several amazing cars:

  • Declasse Yosemite (30% off)
  • Bravado Gauntlet Classic (30% off)
  • Dinka Jester Classic (30% off)
  • Bravado Youga Classic (30% off)
  • Dewbauchee Specter

Of course, the Luxury Autos Showroom has some new cars up for grabs if you can afford it. Even if you don’t have the money, you can still get a closer look at the Truffade Nero (30% off) and Pegassi Tempesta and compare stats.

For those who’d like to test the cars before deciding whether they like them or not, this week’s Test Rides are the Pegassi Tezeract, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, and Obey 9F Cabrio. On the other hand, this week’s Prize Ride is the Vapid GB200, which can be won by all car meet members who manage to place Top 3 in a Pursuit Race for five days in a row.

Rockstar also announced that his week marks the return of several Jobs to the game, such as The Vespucci Job (Remix), Collection Time, Resurrection, and Tracing Places (Remix). If you’re not into any of these modes, keep in mind that Warehouse Stock Production speeds will be doubled across all asset classes for the entire week, just in case you want to do some warehouse management.

Furthermore, the Lucky Wheel in the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort is the perfect place to be this week if you want to win an Enus Windsor Drop. Regardless of whether or not you consider yourself very lucky, you can still go home with various smaller prizes.

As far as the discounts available this week, you can certainly invest and grow your operations since Weed Farm Businesses, as well their Upgrades and Modifications, are 50% off, while the Biker Business Resupply costs are a whopping 40$ off through December 7.

Also, players who completed all three Short Trips can visit the Requisitions Officer inside their Agency to get the Organics Finish Upgrade for the Micro SMG at 50% off. Finally, all Hairstyles, Tattoos, and Weapons released as part of Lowriders are all 40% off.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Test Rides GTA online rockstar Enus Windsor Pegassi Tezeract Dewbauchee Rapid Obey Cabrio WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories