“Groundhog Day” 2020 Jeep Gladiator Driven by Bill Murray Listed for Sale

There’s no other way of saying it, so here goes. The Gladiator is the most expensive mid-size pickup truck for the 2020 model year, starting at $33,545 excluding handling and destination charge. Opting for the off-roading Rubicon levels up the pricing to $43,875, so why does this particular example of the breed cost an eye-watering $57,350?
Moore Motors in Caro, Michigan is the dealership that asks this kind of money for the Punk’n crew cab with black upholstery, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, and eight-speed automatic transmission. The reasons this pickup costs more than expected are rather simple. For starters, it’s a rather desirable specification, complete with the Cold Weather Group.
But more importantly, this is the Gladiator Rubicon that Bill Murray drove in the Super Bowl LIV ad. The actor’s first-ever national television commercial also features a bushy-tailed critter that appears to like riding shotgun in the off-roading workhorse. The commercial was shot in Woodstock, Illinois, and in addition to this fellow here, a Wisconsin dealer sent the production company a second Gladiator Rubicon with the exact same specs.
Chassis number 1C6JJTBG7LL155118 in the photo gallery shows 14 miles on the odometer, features satellite navigation, blind-spot warning, dual-zone automatic climate control, parking sensors, a heated steering wheel, 285 by 70 tires wrapped around 17-inch alloys, the 8.4-inch touchscreen, as well as a basic warranty for 36 months or 36,000 miles.
The stop/start Pentastar V6 is good for 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, and if you were wondering, this fellow here is much obliged to return up to 19 miles per gallon on the combined cycle. Tipping the scales at over 5,000 pounds, this particular truck payload of 1,160 pounds and a towing capacity of 7,000 pounds as per the dealer’s listing.
On an ending note, Jeep didn’t mention a thing about the Gladiator getting the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 for 2021 or mild-hybrid assistance in the guise of the eTorque system. Both options are already available in the Wrangler, and not long now, an all-electric option will roll out.
