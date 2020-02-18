Android Is the Core of an Electric Car So Smart It Blows Your Mind

Restomodded Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler by Ball and Buck Looks Really Macho

Restomods are bigger than ever before these days, intertwining the allure of the olden days with modern amenities and technology. The original Bronco, for example, is an extremely popular nameplate in the restomodding community. 22 photos





First and foremost, let’s talk about engine choices. In addition to the inline-six



Complemented by Polished Stainless or Matte Black trim pieces, the paintwork is joined by stitching on the interior door panels, camouflage here and there, door pouches, and leather on the grab handles. There’s no denying what audience is targeted by the Ball and Buck restomod, an off-roader that’s also gifted with 2 inches of suspension lift and a fully synchronized four-speed manual transmission.



When the going gets rough, the part-time 4WD system will be much obliged to lock the free-wheeling front hubs while the part-time transfer case helps with 2.62 low range gear reduction. A 15-gallon fuel tank, LED headlights, a two hitch with a capacity of 2,000 pounds, a sliding rear window for the hardtop, and three-point seat harnesses are also worthy of mention. To that list, Ball and Buck also adds a Raptor bed liner and a proportioning-valve braking system from Carbotech. Even though it’s been built in limited numbers in the first part of the 1980s, the Jeep CJ-8 is also up there with the best of them. Based on the CJ-7 and featuring a removable half cab, the Scrambler can be had at a modest price nowadays.

