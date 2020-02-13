Jeep Trackhawk vs. Jaguar F-Pace SVR: What Is the Coolest Supercharged SUV?

The Germans are probably best known for making high-performance SUVs, ranging from the G63 to the X6 M. However, most of them have become a little less raw in their old age. That's where the F-Pace SVR comes in. It's a new vehicle that has something to prove yet packs an old-fashioned powertrain, supercharged, not twin-turbocharged like the rest of them.The Straight Pipes put together a really nice comparison review that's got two colorful SUVs, one blue and one dark green, both making brutal sounds. That's probably the most important thing about these models as performance vehicles - that they sound like repeated nuclear explosions.But which is the best? Obviously, the Trackhawk, though the reviewers only gave it the edge thanks to the supercharger sounds from up from. On exhaust alone, the Jaguar is more "exotic."Performance obviously favors the Jeep as well, as it makes about 150 horsepower more and gets to 60 over half a second quicker. You've got 550 horsepower in the Jag (not entirely accurate) and 707 on the Jeep. But while both use supercharged V8s engines, the driving experience is a little different.According to the review, the Trackhawk leans more into corners and overpowers everything on the road, yet it's impossible to enjoy its gear changes. On the other hand, the Jag is a little stiff, but still not uncomfortable. Its interior is the most luxurious, but the racing seats might not fit American backsides, and the Jeep boasts a larger trunk plus TVs in the back to keep the kids happy.But while American automakers are known for making cheaper cars than their European counterparts, the Jag is a good 15% cheaper here. So if there's something about it that you love, go ahead and buy it.