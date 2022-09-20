Graceful Bentley Flying Spur V8 Rides on 22s, Has Elegant yet Surprising Interior

Unlike the Bentley Bentayga, which seems to have lost contact with the top Lambo Urus super-SUV and Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury crossover players, the Flying Spur limousine is very much appreciated by the aftermarket realm.
It still has a good run in the OEM world, as well, given the opportunity to sing the W12’s swan song with the advent of the latest Bentley Flying Spur Speed version. Alas, this time around, we are here to discuss the ‘base’ V8 version.
And it is all courtesy of Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group, a notorious shop that prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for decades, now again showing to eager Bentley fans why. We know that Platinum is the go-to venue for Kim Kardashian’s custom automotive fleet, so we can all trust them for knowing how to mix subtlety with outrageousness.
This time around, it is more of the former, rather than the latter. So, after showcasing an epitome example of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class murdered-out variety with a Manufaktur twist, the good folks are finally back in action with a Porsche Panamera modified with Techart goodies and sitting low on custom, forged monoblock 22-inch wheels (also embedded below).
But the German liftback still feels pretty mundane for our personalization tastes so we circled back to the Bentley in between them. This Flying Spur V8, equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that’s good for 549 horsepower, features a gracious exterior that’s subtly dark yet polished when riding low on those cool 22-inch aftermarket wheels.
Meanwhile, this heavy specification, stately limousine also harbored an elegant yet decidedly surprising interior. While most ritzy color choices play with high-contrast hues like white, crimson, or yellow, this Bentley Flying Spur V8 was done in a subtly complimenting “Baseball Glove” atmosphere that feels vintage and modernly luxurious at the same time. Not bad, right?
And it is all courtesy of Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group, a notorious shop that prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for decades, now again showing to eager Bentley fans why. We know that Platinum is the go-to venue for Kim Kardashian’s custom automotive fleet, so we can all trust them for knowing how to mix subtlety with outrageousness.
This time around, it is more of the former, rather than the latter. So, after showcasing an epitome example of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class murdered-out variety with a Manufaktur twist, the good folks are finally back in action with a Porsche Panamera modified with Techart goodies and sitting low on custom, forged monoblock 22-inch wheels (also embedded below).
But the German liftback still feels pretty mundane for our personalization tastes so we circled back to the Bentley in between them. This Flying Spur V8, equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that’s good for 549 horsepower, features a gracious exterior that’s subtly dark yet polished when riding low on those cool 22-inch aftermarket wheels.
Meanwhile, this heavy specification, stately limousine also harbored an elegant yet decidedly surprising interior. While most ritzy color choices play with high-contrast hues like white, crimson, or yellow, this Bentley Flying Spur V8 was done in a subtly complimenting “Baseball Glove” atmosphere that feels vintage and modernly luxurious at the same time. Not bad, right?