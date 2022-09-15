Fashion Candlemaker's Two-Tone Bentley Flying Spur W12 Feels Posh on Forgiato 24s

Charly ‘Char’ Defrancesco has “been to a few places, (has) seen a few things, (and knows that) we are all just doing the best we know how.” Take a moment for his words to sip through, as he is a successful example of how life beats fiction.
Born in Switzerland and speaking French as his native language, Defrancesco ultimately grew up in ritzy Los Angeles, studied political science, and wore many hats during his professional career – though most of them had a thing for fashion. So, no wonder he became the owner of a hip boutique, model, interior designer, and now a fashionable New York candlemaker!
But wait, it gets even better, as Char Defrancesco is now best known for his marriage to the one and only Marc Jacobs. Yep, the same American fashion designer that is widely credited with launching the ‘grunge’ look of the crazy 1990s. And the two have been happily together for quite a while (met in 2015, became official in 2016, proposed in 2018, and married in the spring of 2019). Told you, life beats fiction, on so many VIP levels!
But we are all here to discuss Defrancesco’s latest exploits for a very specific, automotive-related reason. The Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have decided to highlight a cool limousine prepared by Auto Sport 718, which turns out to be Defrancesco’s latest fashionable whip. And the W12 Bentley Flying Spur naturally comes complete with a two-tone burgundy wrap, as well as a humongous set of 24-inch Forgiatos that shine brighter than Char’s candles… probably!
Oh, by the way, considering that Bentley has already stopped the production of W12 Flying Spurs, we may be looking at one of the last examples built with the legendary yet quirky engine. Now, from now on, the last hurrah will be represented by the newly-introduced Bentley Flying Spur Speed – for as long as it lasts!
But wait, it gets even better, as Char Defrancesco is now best known for his marriage to the one and only Marc Jacobs. Yep, the same American fashion designer that is widely credited with launching the ‘grunge’ look of the crazy 1990s. And the two have been happily together for quite a while (met in 2015, became official in 2016, proposed in 2018, and married in the spring of 2019). Told you, life beats fiction, on so many VIP levels!
But we are all here to discuss Defrancesco’s latest exploits for a very specific, automotive-related reason. The Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have decided to highlight a cool limousine prepared by Auto Sport 718, which turns out to be Defrancesco’s latest fashionable whip. And the W12 Bentley Flying Spur naturally comes complete with a two-tone burgundy wrap, as well as a humongous set of 24-inch Forgiatos that shine brighter than Char’s candles… probably!
Oh, by the way, considering that Bentley has already stopped the production of W12 Flying Spurs, we may be looking at one of the last examples built with the legendary yet quirky engine. Now, from now on, the last hurrah will be represented by the newly-introduced Bentley Flying Spur Speed – for as long as it lasts!