autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 

Two-Tone Maybach S 580 Laid on Chromed Forgis Has Those Summer Creamsicle Vibes

Home > News > Custom Cars
26 Aug 2022, 09:49 UTC ·
Some affluent owners and big-time VIPs might feel that a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is not cool enough. So, maybe they will pose with exotic cars or private jets. But perhaps they just didn’t find the right aftermarket build to stand out in any crowd.
Two-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Creamsicle on Forgiato 22s 6 photos
Two-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Creamsicle on Forgiato 22sTwo-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Creamsicle on Forgiato 22sTwo-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Creamsicle on Forgiato 22sTwo-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Creamsicle on Forgiato 22sTwo-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Creamsicle on Forgiato 22s
Thus, we can easily understand why NFL stars like DeSean William Jackson got bored pretty quickly of their newly acquired Maybach S-Class when that custom ride is almost too black not to call it murdered-out. But if that build might look subtle, it is because other aftermarket outlets have slightly more bonkers ideas.

Let us give you an example, as a great case in point has been made recently by the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. They highlighted on social media a quirky two-tone Maybach S 580 treat, all made outrageously creamy by the Bronx, New York-based Auto Sports 718.

The latter are obviously no strangers to imaginative wraps, and the recent Mercedes build project will certainly stand out in any crowd. After all, it comes complete with a creamsicle-style two-tone wrap that’s alternatively described by fans as “peaches and cream” or “salmon and white rice,” depending on their POV.

Naturally, that’s just part of the showstopper package, as the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 mild hybrid V8 limousine rides posh and lowered on 22-inch forged aftermarket wheels from Forgiato Designs. Those certainly look all chrome and dandy to bode well for the additional chrome grille package and the rest of the shiny details splashed all over the humongous body.

By the way, if you need to settle on the two-tone color dispute, perhaps the additional videos embedded below will lend a helping hand – even though all of them are focused on other stuff, such as the luxury atmosphere or the cool rear-wheel steering capabilities.










Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 580 two-tone creamsicle 22-inch forged wheels Auto Sports 718 Forgiato Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Forgiato
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories