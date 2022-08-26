Two-Tone Maybach S 580 Laid on Chromed Forgis Has Those Summer Creamsicle Vibes

Some affluent owners and big-time VIPs might feel that a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is not cool enough. So, maybe they will pose with exotic cars or private jets. But perhaps they just didn’t find the right aftermarket build to stand out in any crowd.
Thus, we can easily understand why NFL stars like DeSean William Jackson got bored pretty quickly of their newly acquired Maybach S-Class when that custom ride is almost too black not to call it murdered-out. But if that build might look subtle, it is because other aftermarket outlets have slightly more bonkers ideas.
Let us give you an example, as a great case in point has been made recently by the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. They highlighted on social media a quirky two-tone Maybach S 580 treat, all made outrageously creamy by the Bronx, New York-based Auto Sports 718.
The latter are obviously no strangers to imaginative wraps, and the recent Mercedes build project will certainly stand out in any crowd. After all, it comes complete with a creamsicle-style two-tone wrap that’s alternatively described by fans as “peaches and cream” or “salmon and white rice,” depending on their POV.
Naturally, that’s just part of the showstopper package, as the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 mild hybrid V8 limousine rides posh and lowered on 22-inch forged aftermarket wheels from Forgiato Designs. Those certainly look all chrome and dandy to bode well for the additional chrome grille package and the rest of the shiny details splashed all over the humongous body.
By the way, if you need to settle on the two-tone color dispute, perhaps the additional videos embedded below will lend a helping hand – even though all of them are focused on other stuff, such as the luxury atmosphere or the cool rear-wheel steering capabilities.
