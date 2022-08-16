Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification Unveiled, It's Beautiful

Bentley has revealed the Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification, which lets the British model get in touch with the Dark Side. The good news is that it can do that without going to "a Galaxy that is far," and that it is happening starting now, not "a long time ago," if you know what we mean.
Now, back to the matter of hand, the new
Death Star, wait, Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification is not an all-black machine. You might have believed it to be as such when you first read about it, didn't you? Well, you would be missing the target as if you were far from the best shooter in the blaster rifle range.
Instead, Bentley presents its Flying Spur Mulliner in Blackline Specification with a stunning shade of purple, which is complemented by black ornaments and 22-inch alloy wheels. The latter comes with a self-leveling center badge, which is exclusive to Mulliner. The wheels also have "polished pockets," which make for the only reflective elements on the vehicle.
With this configuration, the customer can also order a set of 22-inch Mulliner wheels in gloss black, also offered with the Mulliner-exclusive self-leveling badges, and that also have a reflective element, which comes in the form of chrome rings. It will be a matter of personal preference, mind you.
Ordering a Flying Spur with the Blackline spec will make all the exterior elements that are usually bright chromed into black, except for the "Winged B" badge. They will be Gloss Black, not Matte Black, mind you.
The satin silver upper mirror caps will be painted gloss Beluga Black, instead of just Gloss Black, as Bentley notes. The difference is subtle, and we suggest looking at it in clear daylight conditions to understand what makes Beluga Black different from just Gloss Black.
The new Blackline Specification for the Flying Spur Mulliner is available with the company's V6 Hybrid configuration, V8, and W12 powertrains. The British marque has also noted that the Blackline Specification is something that comes with almost one in five Continental GT Mulliner orders. With the latter figures, it is clear why it was offered for the Flying Spur as well.
On the inside, opting for the Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification does not change the look of the British sedan. Customers can still order whatever configuration they please in combination with the Blackline spec for the exterior, so, if you are getting one of these, be sure to remember that.
Instead, Bentley presents its Flying Spur Mulliner in Blackline Specification with a stunning shade of purple, which is complemented by black ornaments and 22-inch alloy wheels. The latter comes with a self-leveling center badge, which is exclusive to Mulliner. The wheels also have "polished pockets," which make for the only reflective elements on the vehicle.
With this configuration, the customer can also order a set of 22-inch Mulliner wheels in gloss black, also offered with the Mulliner-exclusive self-leveling badges, and that also have a reflective element, which comes in the form of chrome rings. It will be a matter of personal preference, mind you.
Ordering a Flying Spur with the Blackline spec will make all the exterior elements that are usually bright chromed into black, except for the "Winged B" badge. They will be Gloss Black, not Matte Black, mind you.
The satin silver upper mirror caps will be painted gloss Beluga Black, instead of just Gloss Black, as Bentley notes. The difference is subtle, and we suggest looking at it in clear daylight conditions to understand what makes Beluga Black different from just Gloss Black.
The new Blackline Specification for the Flying Spur Mulliner is available with the company's V6 Hybrid configuration, V8, and W12 powertrains. The British marque has also noted that the Blackline Specification is something that comes with almost one in five Continental GT Mulliner orders. With the latter figures, it is clear why it was offered for the Flying Spur as well.
On the inside, opting for the Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification does not change the look of the British sedan. Customers can still order whatever configuration they please in combination with the Blackline spec for the exterior, so, if you are getting one of these, be sure to remember that.