Bentley Continental GT Is Now Available With Mulliner Blackline Specification

Bentley has announced that customers of the Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible can now spec their vehicles with the Mulliner Blackline package. For those who are unaware of what that means, it involves an external treatment that is available across the Bentley range.
In other words, instead of all the chromed ornaments on the exterior of Continental GT or Continental GT Convertibles, the Mulliner Blackline package brings a blacked-out element instead.
The front grille gets an interesting pattern as a result, while all the other ornaments that have been blacked out bring a more menacing look. The 3D-look of the front grille is obtained by keeping the edges of its inner elements bright.
Since this is Bentley, the blacked-out elements are finished in a particular fashion. For example, the side mirror caps are painted gloss Beluga Black. Meanwhile, the matrix wing vents that are signature to the Mulliner division are finished in gloss black but come with bright Mulliner branding.
Each Bentley Continental GT or Continental GT Convertible that is optioned with the Mulliner Blackline package gets 22-inch wheels that are painted in a glossy shade of Black but fitted with a self-leveling badge that has a chrome ring.
Customers who prefer something different in the wheel department can order a set of black Mulliner alloy wheels that come with contrast-polished "pockets." Sadly, Bentley has not supplied any images of these wheels, but we hope they will once these are available to order.
On the inside, the Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible come with the same options as they would with the Mulliner specification. That includes the "Diamond in Diamond" quilting pattern for the leather upholstery, which adds up to almost 400,000 stitches in the cabin of each car.
Customers and fans will be pleased to know that each "Diamond in Diamond" features 712 individual stitches, Bentley notes. Moreover, those stitches are aligned to point to the center of the diamond it creates.
Depending on the market where they are sold, Bentley's Continental GT and Continental GT Convertibles are available with either a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 motor that offers 635 ps (626 horsepower), or with a 4.0-liter V8 unit that provides 550 ps (542 horsepower).
The Mulliner Blackline package does not change anything regarding the engine, transmission, or suspension, so they come with the same performance as expected.
