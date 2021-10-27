Bentley to Sponsor 2021 International Automotive Photography Awards

Last year marked the first-annual International Automotive Photography Awards. This unprecedented event received sumbissions from 47 countries, with categories that cover all aspects of the car world. While the Grand Prize winner received a Bentley Experience at his home, winners from each category received new watches from Farer, a twin-lens kit from Nikon, and bespoke camera equipmenr from HoldFastGear.com.
It caught the eye of shutterbugs around the world, and that is why Bentley has pulled out all the stops. This year, the overall winner will enjoy a new Fuji XT4 camera with lens kit. The Bentley experience also returns, but now it includes the opportunity to host a gallery of the winner's artwork at a studio in London.
Perhaps the most heated category is Car Spotting, as it involves quick responses while not compromising on quality. That's why Bentley's Director of Communications will be acting as a guest judge. Mr. Wayne Bruce had this to say:
“For many of us, spotting beautiful cars on the streets was where a passion for automotive started from a very young age. In celebrating these impromptu, candid, captures, the IAP Awards is reminding aspiring creatives that automotive photography is an accessible art form and that anyone with a camera - smartphone or otherwise - can get out there and shoot on the streets, whether you have the keys to a car or not.”
Atmosphere- "An image taken candidly that captures the subject, it’s environment and an element of story telling. Imagery that puts the viewer in the moment." These shots are usually the result of carefully-staged situations. Professional photoshoots in real-world situations are what the automakers are looking for.
Beauty- "An image that emphasizes the subject’s beauty or attractive aspects or qualities" Love at first sight? Images that take your breath away, and are easily burned into your mind's eye. My submissions will include a Miura and an E-Type from this year's Amelia Island Concours.
Phone Photography- "An image taken on a smartphone – entrant must be able to prove that the image was taken on a phone." In the old days, phone photos were easy to spot. Now that cropping and filters can be applied in minutes, the judges will consider EXIF data along with a few other resources.
Motorsports- "A photo taken in a competitive sporting events which involve the use of motorized vehicles." It's time to get back to the track to see our superheroes in action.
Amateur- "A photographer who engages in a pursuit or activity for pleasure rather than for financial benefit." By far the most popular category, it will be interesting to see how the artist's love of the car outshines a corporate agenda.
Car Spotter- "Photographing interesting, vintage, rare, modified, and/or exotic supercars on public roads." We've all done this. Something unique that makes you consider where its been or what the owner sacrified to achieve it.
Each entry is only £2, and winners will be announced early next year. Runners-up will receive watches by Unimatic, a camera bag by Think Tank, and detailing supplies from Gyeon. The deadline for sumissions is November 30th, so get your best shots shined up and stay with us for updates.
