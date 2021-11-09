Bentley Models Get New High-Performance Winter Tire Package, Ready for Snow Rally Debut

Want to know the way Bentley owners and Rolls-Royce owners are different? There are a few obvious answers, like the number of 0s in their bank accounts, obviously. But the all-new winter wheel and tire option coming to 2022 Continentals, Continental Convertibles, and Bentaygas demonstrates a classic case in point.
You see, on a cold, snowy day, a Rolls-Royce owner would stay at home and run their entire multinational business conglomerate from the comfort of their mansion's office. A Bentley owner would pop down to their local dealership, slap on one of four new wheel and winter tire packages, and powerslide their way into the office even as most of their staff is stuck at home for the day.
Continental GT and GT Convertible owners have the option to select the twin-10-spoke alloy wheel with a dark grey painted and bright-machined finish for the first time this winter, while the Bentayga SUV gets an exclusive derivative of the new winter wheel and tire package.
Stereotype aside, one common thread that binds these winter packages together is a set of high-performance Pirelli winter tires. These tires are much the same as any high-performance tires. Apart from the more aggressive tread and softer compound meant to grab on to snow with as much traction as possible, lest your 600-plus horsepower metal sleds with wheels become genuine metal bobsleds.
High-performance tires made especially for snowy conditions are rare to come by if you drive high-end sports cars with large alloy wheels, and it's even rarer for such a tire package to be offered straight from the dealership.
If any luxury manufacturer in the world is going to encourage you to drive in the snow actively and in the wet, it's Bentley. Try as they might sometimes to convince you they're better at luxury than Rolls-Royce, tire packages like this let you know Bentleys owners want to drive, not to be chauffeured around.
