GR86 vs MX-5 RF Miata Battle of Budget Sports Cars Has a Former Stig Impressed

Sure, everyone is ogling the all-new, first-ever 2023 Toyota GR Corolla. But that Hot Hatch is not yet available in North America, unlike other little sports cars that are just as fun and way friendlier with your wallet.
The 300-horsepower three-cylinder turbo hot hatchback is probably going to be priced closer to a $43,290 GR Supra rather than Gazoo Racing’s entry-level $27,700 GR86. So, perhaps the latter is the more sensible choice when trying to battle another budget sports car with a legendary pedigree.
For the good folks over at The Fast Lane Car channel on YouTube, that would be the iconic Mazda MX-5 Miata, which goes to town in the United States from $27,650 for 2022MY. However, just to keep things on the same Coupe playing field, the TFL team chose a crimson $35,350 MX-5 RF Miata opposite the orange GR86.
Even better, publisher Roman Mica decided that it was time for reinforcements, calling on-site none other than former Stig Paul F. Gerrard – who, of course, quickly joked that he only gets the test drive signal when the cars are too small for Roman to comfortably fit in. Anyway, the friendly banter is not alone in doing all the work in this comparison video (embedded below), as both know very well how to professionally handle their presenter duties.
So, in between lots of details and important information, there is also time for a little bit of racing. First, from the 2:15 and 4:53 marks, the traditional drag races established supremacy, the old Americana way. Judging by the technical specifications, one little Japanese manual transmission sports car should have an advantage... But as it turns out, the lighter Miata takes home both wins against the newer GR86.
Alas, there is also one big occasion to enact revenge. The TFL guys are being racing-bred thorough and also decided to track-trial them both. Interestingly, things do change immediately, and after Paul again talks about the importance of wheels and tires when racing on a circuit, from the 6:37 mark it is time for the real test of strength and character. So, we are just going to let you discover for yourself which one got the lap time win and ultimately became Roman and/or Paul’s favorite.
For the good folks over at The Fast Lane Car channel on YouTube, that would be the iconic Mazda MX-5 Miata, which goes to town in the United States from $27,650 for 2022MY. However, just to keep things on the same Coupe playing field, the TFL team chose a crimson $35,350 MX-5 RF Miata opposite the orange GR86.
Even better, publisher Roman Mica decided that it was time for reinforcements, calling on-site none other than former Stig Paul F. Gerrard – who, of course, quickly joked that he only gets the test drive signal when the cars are too small for Roman to comfortably fit in. Anyway, the friendly banter is not alone in doing all the work in this comparison video (embedded below), as both know very well how to professionally handle their presenter duties.
So, in between lots of details and important information, there is also time for a little bit of racing. First, from the 2:15 and 4:53 marks, the traditional drag races established supremacy, the old Americana way. Judging by the technical specifications, one little Japanese manual transmission sports car should have an advantage... But as it turns out, the lighter Miata takes home both wins against the newer GR86.
Alas, there is also one big occasion to enact revenge. The TFL guys are being racing-bred thorough and also decided to track-trial them both. Interestingly, things do change immediately, and after Paul again talks about the importance of wheels and tires when racing on a circuit, from the 6:37 mark it is time for the real test of strength and character. So, we are just going to let you discover for yourself which one got the lap time win and ultimately became Roman and/or Paul’s favorite.