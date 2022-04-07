Toyota GR Corolla Cross CGI-Updates Sports Credentials to Potential Flagship Level

Ever since Toyota presented the 2023 GR Corolla at the end of last month, we have observed a noticeable uptick in new-model virtual automotive artist interest. Hence, digital hype is crossing new thresholds.
The Japanese automaker has seemingly presented a very comprehensive new Gazoo Racing package for North America. Their 2023 GR Corolla dressed up in wide-body attire, got a three-way exhaust system assembled to signal its three-cylinder ethos, and dropped a triumvirate of highlights. So, it seems that everything comes in order of magnitude of three: 300 horsepower, combined with GR-Four AWD and six-speed manual transmission.
Well, pixel masters do not care too much about such mathematical oddities, it seems. Some were quick to hoax the compact Hot Hatch into becoming a supermini, others gave it a three-door appearance but also wanted to see it as a station wagon and sedan, and few made strides towards the traditional tuning atmosphere.
Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has naturally joined the 2023 GR Corolla digital party with his ideas. And he only gave us two of them, at least for now. The hero take on Toyota’s GR Corolla has already been addressed by other CGI experts – though, this time around, we are dealing with a crimson sedan instead of a green four-door.
Alas, the interpretation we are really after on this occasion came last in the author’s Behance post, as he digitally played with a singular POV for a potential GR Corolla Cross compact crossover SUV. Well, it may be wishful thinking at this point, but it also has a little bit of logic.
If the 2023 Corolla indeed is only destined to live a North American life, it would certainly make sense for the rest of the regions to get access to the full-blown Gazoo Racing goodies in a high-riding, related package, right?
