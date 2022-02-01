2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro vs. TRD Off-Road Comparison Ends Rather Predictably

Andre Smirnov from The Fast Lane had the opportunity of driving the Tundra TRD Pro and Tundra TRD Off-Road, and obviously enough, the biggest difference between these half-ton pickups is the suspension. The downside to the go-anywhere trim level is the curb weight of just over 6,200 pounds (2,812 kilograms), which isn’t ideal off the beaten path.
“If I wanted to go faster in the desert, the TRD Pro is really good at speed and it handled all the rock crawling and tough sections here. But I would actually pick the TRD Off-Road because you can get that package on more affordable trucks, and it gives you a lot of the capability and still a lot of off-road prowess,” said The Fast Lane’s managing editor and presenter.
Equipped with the hybridized V6 powertrain marketed under the i-Force Max nameplate, the go-anywhere trucks are both crew cabs with the 5.5-foot bed (make that approximately 167 centimeters). When it comes to go-anywhere shenanigans, you really want the short bed because the shorter wheelbase improves maneuverability and capability in these scenarios.
We’re dealing with 233.6 and 245.6 inches (593.3 and 623.8 centimeters) in the case of the CrewMax. Also worthy of note, lesser Tundras are 80.2 inches (203.7 centimeters) wide, while the TRD Pro measures 81.6 inches (207.2 centimeters). The hybridized V6 is much obliged to crank out 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of torque, which makes it slightly more pokey than the PowerBoost option in the Ford F-150. Oh, and by the way, the TRD Pro is available solely with the i-Force Max powertrain.
The force-fed V6, electric motor, and 10-speed automatic transmission are shared with the all-new Sequoia, which is offered exclusively as a hybrid across the board. Slotted right above the Platinum and right under the 1794 Edition, the Tundra TRD Pro carries a recommended price of $64,090.
