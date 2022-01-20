2022 Toyota Tundra Turbo Wastegate Issues Keep Piling Up

Arguably the most popular full-size pickup in the United States of America right now, the 2022 Toyota Tundra has had a few quality-related issues thus far. From a door lock with a mind of its own to a gap between the right and middle section of the rear bumper, the V6-engined truck is experiencing first-year kinks that will be sorted out in due time.
The biggest issue, however, concerns the 3.4-liter engine advertised with 3.5 liters. Dubbed V35A-FTS, the force-fed sixer features a turbo wastegate actuator that’s not functioning properly. It’s not clear if we’re dealing with a mechanical or software-based issue, but in any case, there are plenty of reports alleging failing wastegates. Toyota Headquarters moderator MG recently posted a few pictures of a cab separated from the chassis in order to fix the wastegates, which is a gargantuan task for such a small problem.
Even more recently, Keith from Trigger Happy posted two YouTube videos of his broken Tundra with only 335 miles (539 kilometers) on the clock. The TFT display in the instrument cluster shows a total of three warning messages: check engine, limp mode, as well as parking support brake malfunction. “Essentially a $60,000 brick” is how the owner describes the well-optioned pickup that’s currently sitting in the dealership’s parking lot.
Speaking of which, the dealership says the parts needed to fix the wastegates are on a 30-day backorder, which presents yet another problem. If the vehicle has been in the shop for more than a month for any problems covered by the automaker’s warranty, then it may fall under the Lemon Law.
Keith’s update on the 2022 Toyota Tundra is even more worrying for would-be owners. More specifically, customer care basically said this is all we’re going to do for you, recommending the owner to either wait at least 30 days for the spare parts to be shipped or pursue the Lemon Law claim.
On that note, do you still want a brand-new Tundra over an F-150?
